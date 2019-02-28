DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 01, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India-Pakistan tensions ground thousands of air travellers worldwide

AFPUpdated February 28, 2019

Email

Stranded passengers wait at the check-in area at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on February 28. — AFP
Stranded passengers wait at the check-in area at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on February 28. — AFP

Thousands of air travellers worldwide were left stranded on Thursday as the closure of Pakistan's airspace continued in the aftermath of tensions with India.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it would keep airspace shut until at least 1:00pm on Friday local time (0800 GMT), disrupting major routes between Europe and South East Asia.

Thai Airways has cancelled nearly 30 flights, affecting 5,000 passengers.

“All THAI flights from Bangkok to Europe departing near midnight of 27 FEB through early 28 FEB and from Europe to Bangkok departing on 27 FEB have been cancelled due to Pakistan airspace closure,” the airline wrote on its Twitter page.

Some 30 flights were initially affected. — AFP
Some 30 flights were initially affected. — AFP

The decision affected services to London, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Milan, Vienna, Stockholm, Zurich, Copenhagen and Oslo, but the airline said at around 0530 GMT that it was resuming normal operations to Europe.

Singapore Airlines was also forced to divert Europe-bound flights to Mumbai and Dubai to refuel, while a flight to Frankfurt was cancelled.

The crisis between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India had raised fears of an all-out war. But Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan would release a captured Indian pilot on Friday, in an overture towards New Delhi.

Pakistan had closed its airspace early Wednesday after the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft.

CAA officials said some flights had been allowed to depart on Thursday.

They were an Emirates service from Peshawar to Dubai, an Air Arabia flight from Peshawar to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE and a Qatar Airways flight from Peshawar to Doha.

Atmosphere 'not good'

Emirates was earlier forced to cancel 10 return flights to Pakistan while Qatar Airways pulled flights to Peshawar, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Multan.

Saudi Airlines also suspended all flights to Pakistan “until further notice”.

In Russia, two flights from Moscow to Vietnam and Saint Petersburg to Thailand had to turn back while a Bangkok-bound flight was forced to land in Uzbekistan.

Air Canada suspended flights to Mumbai and New Delhi, diverting an India-bound flight back to Toronto, while seven services from Istanbul to Pakistan were cancelled.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also cancelled services to and from Britain, Spain, Italy and Canada as the airspace closure was extended into Friday.

Thai Airways flights to Scandinavia and a PIA flight to Copenhagen were also affected, with local television station TV2 reporting that 25 Danish students were stuck at Bangkok airport.

“The atmosphere is not very good right now. We try to keep up the morale, but it's difficult,” said student Sara Bjerregaard Larsen, adding that many were in tears.

Thai Airways struggled to find new routes to Europe with Iran “rejecting” a request to travel over its airspace, according to a spokesperson for the carrier.

But a few hours later China gave “permission to Thai Airways ... to bypass Pakistani airspace”, according to Pratana Patanasiri, Thai Airways Vice President, allowing Thursday night's flights to Europe to resume.

Frustration meanwhile mounted on Thursday at Bangkok's main airport.

“We have waited here for 11 or 12 hours already,” said Gerda Heinzel, 55, a German tourist returning to Munich after a holiday in Phuket.

“We have not been given anything to eat, anywhere to stay. There are no German-speaking staff to help us.”

The airline said in a Facebook statement that refreshments were available and that it would “take care of expenses incurred”.

“Passengers who were booked to travel on the affected routes may change their itineraries without any fees and charges, and conditions apply,” it added.

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

PAK INDIA TIES
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
M. Saeed
Feb 28, 2019 05:03pm

Safety is the foremost must-have requirement of the passengers.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 28, 2019 06:39pm

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Recommend 0
ankt
Feb 28, 2019 07:23pm

Spreads the word as to the source of the issue, educates the world, sometimes its necessary. More informed the world is better decision it makes.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 28, 2019 11:32pm

When will the airspace be reopened....

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

De-escalate now

De-escalate now

Continued escalation means making a point beyond demonstration of capability.
Of and about LLF

Of and about LLF

I.A. Rehman
Quite a few issues of immediate concern to the people of Pakistan were taken up during the Lahore Literary Festival.

Editorial

February 28, 2019

Aiming for peace

A RESPONSE was pledged and retaliatory military action appears to have been taken. Once again, few facts have been...
February 28, 2019

Judicial backlog

THE judicial system in this country is principally marked by delays and lack of service delivery, with cases ...
February 28, 2019

Protecting the Kalasha

THIS week, a dinner was held in the capital to commemorate the Kalasha community’s Suri Jagek tradition being...
Updated February 27, 2019

Aiming for peace

India is enraged and unreasonable, Pakistan is aggrieved but resolute — and the world is rightly alarmed.
Updated February 27, 2019

On the brink

The world must not allow India to bring destruction to a region of one-and-a-half billion people.
February 27, 2019

Respite for refugees

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had issued instructions to the relevant authorities to allow registered...