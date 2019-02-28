DAWN.COM

China expresses 'deep concern' over India-Pakistan conflict

Dawn.comFebruary 28, 2019

Chinese government's top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi, — AP/File
State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, expressed "deep concern" over the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan on Wednesday, a Reuters report said.

Wang made the comments in a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The statement said Qureshi telephoned Wang to inform him of the latest developments in the conflict and to express hope that China would continue to play a "constructive role" in easing tensions.

Wang "reiterated his hope that both Pakistan and India will exercise restraint and earnestly fulfill their commitments to preventing the expansion of the situation," and said the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the statement said.

Wang's statement comes as Pakistan and India are faced with an escalation as Pakistan carried out air strikes and shot down two Indian jets, a day after Indian warplanes violated the Line of Control.

