Jubilant crowds pour onto streets across Sindh to celebrate downing of Indian planes

HYDERABAD: Jubilant activists of various political and social organisations and general public poured onto streets across the province on Wednesday to express solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces for giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression.

In Hyderabad, leaders of local chapters of religious and political parties issued statements condemning Indian war-mongering. They said India was undermining peace in the region.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s member of Sindh Assembly Abdul Jabbar Khan said that Pakistan wanted peace but Indian rulers were waging war for their nefarious designs. Pakistan had always tried to avoid war, he said.

He said that India must understand now that they should not take everything for granted.

There could not be any compromise on Pakistan’s integrity that was why all political and religious forces were united regardless of their political differences, he said.

Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party chairman Dr Qadir Magsi said that increasing tension between Pakistan and India was threatening world peace. Rulers on both sides should resolve all bilateral issues through dialogue, he said.

He feared Sindh would become battleground of proxy war because not only ethnic terrorists but religious extremists and separatists would try to foment terrorism to divide Sindh with Indian support.

Qaumi Awami Tehreek president Ayaz Latif Palijo accused India of pushing the region into war. He said that Modi’s team was spreading hatred against Pakis­tan through media and urged United Nations to take notice of the Indian aggression.

He said that Pakistan had taken steps to relax visa policy and opened Kartarpur border to promote peace and condemned Pulwama attack, but India linked it with Pakistan without presenting any evidence.

He said that Western powers and neighbours wanted Pakistan to withdraw from CPEC and India wanted to stall Pakistan’s progress.

India, Afghanistan and Israel and world powers were not willing to accept defence and economic cooperation between Pakistan, China, Iran, Saudi Ara­bia and Russia and India was exploiting the situation for elections.

Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Tahir Majeed praised Pakistan army for shooting down Indian military jets and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Imran Qureshi said that shooting down of Indian aircraft had exposed Indian propaganda.

Jubilant crowds dance to drumbeats in Jacobabad and schoolgirls in Hyderabad share sweets to celebrate downing of two Indian jets by Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday.—Dawn

SUKKUR: Activists of Maz­door Shehri Ittehad took out a rally in Jacobabad to express joy at Pakistan army’s befitting reply to India.

The Ittehad chairman Haji Ghulam Nabi Rind and others said in their speeches at DC Chowk where the rally terminated that they were celebrating Pakistan army’s response to India and said that Narendra Modi had worked himself up into war hysteria to gain popularity and win election.

The rally participants danced to drumbeats, raised slogans in favour of Pakistan army and distributed sweets.

A rally was taken out by activists of JI and Qaumi Amn Comm­ittee in support of Pakistan army in Kandhkot. The leaders said that entire nation stood by their army and was ready to sacrifice their lives for the safety and security of the country.

The Sukkur Development Alli­ance decided to take out ‘Pakistan Zindabad — India Mur­d­a­bad’ rally from Sarrafa Bazaar to Clock Tower roundabout on Thursday.

The alliance leaders Mufti Mohammad Ibrahim Qadri and others said that nations who felt proud of their martyrs could never be defeated.

“We are proud of our armed forces and nation is ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country,” they said.

They said that Indian war-mongering had put peace of the region at risk but the nation was united and stood by their army to respond to any attempt at aggression.

MIRPURKHAS: Activists of Anjuman Tajiran, Young Lawyers Forum, Ulema Action Committee took out rallies to express solidarity with Pakistan armed forces.

The participants of the rallies raised slogans against India and in support of Pakistan military as they marched through main roads before converging on local press club where their leaders made speeches and condemned Indian aggression.

They said that the nation was ready to fight if India wanted war and it stood by its armed forces.

NAWABSHAH: Members of Anjuman Tajir Ittehad and other organisations took out rallies against Indian aggression and in support of Pakistan army.

The Ittehad leaders said that every Pakistani including women and children stood by their valiant armed forces.

They condemned Indian aggression and warned if Indian prime minister imposed war on the country every citizen would play his or her part for the defence of Pakistan.

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Resi­dents of Naushahro Feroze and Moro towns took out rallies to express solidarity with Pakistan armed forces.

The rallies’ participants including schoolchildren were waving national flag and raising slogans in favour of armed forces and against Indian prime minister as they marched on roads.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2019