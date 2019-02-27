DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

In-camera briefing of opposition parties on Indian aggression begins in Islamabad

Javed HussainUpdated February 27, 2019

Email

An in-camera meeting of opposition parties regarding Indian aggressions was scheduled to be held at 7 pm on Wednesday (today) at the Parliament House, according to sources. — AFP/File
An in-camera meeting of opposition parties regarding Indian aggressions was scheduled to be held at 7 pm on Wednesday (today) at the Parliament House, according to sources. — AFP/File

An in-camera briefing of parliamentary leaders on Indian aggression on the eastern front began Wednesday evening at the Parliament House.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), arrived at the venue, where he was expected to provide the military's input to meeting participants. Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had also arrived and was expected to join the meeting.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had also arrived and was expected to join the meeting.— Video by Nadir Guramani.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was responsible for briefing the opposition on the government's strategy.

The participants will be taken into confidence regarding Pakistan's strategy and will also be briefed about the decisions taken during the National Command Authority meeting earlier in the day.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had today undertaken strikes across the LoC from Pakistani airspace and shot down two Indian aircraft. The action was taken a day after India violated the Line of Control (LoC).

Senior parliamentary leaders, along with their party delegations, are attending the in-camera briefing. The opposition leader, as well as PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, were also expected to be present.

On behalf of the government, Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and others were expected to participate.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Raja Mohammad Zafarul Haq and Senator Mushahidullah Khan were to represent the PML-N.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala, and former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani were to represent the PPP.

Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) was to be represented by Maulana Asad Mehmood, Maulana Wasay, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman. Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was to be represented by Aminul Haque and Senator Saif. Balochistan National Party (BNP) was to be represented by Agha Hassan Baloch while the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was to be represented by Anwarul Haq Kakar and Khalid Magsi. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was to be represented by Tariq Bashir Cheema, according to reports.

Following an earlier meeting at the NA Speaker's chamber, Khursheed Shah had said that the Pakistan Air Force had conducted the attack for its own safety and protection. He noted that it has been the full effort of the military to avoid aggression.

"The entire leadership of the nation is on one page regarding the well-being of the country," he had said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous escalation

Dangerous escalation

Such reckless action by India could easily spiral out of control and turn into a full-blown military conflagration.

Editorial

Updated February 27, 2019

On the brink

The world must not allow India to bring destruction to a region of one-and-a-half billion people.
February 27, 2019

Respite for refugees

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had issued instructions to the relevant authorities to allow registered...
February 27, 2019

Illegal housing schemes

ILLEGAL housing societies are a virus that infects all parts of Pakistan. Crumbling mechanisms of governance have...
Updated February 26, 2019

War rhetoric & reality

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama incident, shrill lobbies on both sides of the border have started beating the drums...
February 26, 2019

FIA on the hunt

IN a troubling and rapid development, the FIA has said that it has established a monitoring system through which it...
February 26, 2019

Literary festivals

FOR a country with a literacy rate of only 58pc, Pakistan seems to host an abundance of literary festivals. The past...