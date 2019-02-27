In-camera briefing of opposition parties on Indian aggression begins in Islamabad

An in-camera briefing of parliamentary leaders on Indian aggression on the eastern front began Wednesday evening at the Parliament House.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), arrived at the venue, where he was expected to provide the military's input to meeting participants. Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had also arrived and was expected to join the meeting.

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had also arrived and was expected to join the meeting.— Video by Nadir Guramani.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was responsible for briefing the opposition on the government's strategy.

The participants will be taken into confidence regarding Pakistan's strategy and will also be briefed about the decisions taken during the National Command Authority meeting earlier in the day.

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had today undertaken strikes across the LoC from Pakistani airspace and shot down two Indian aircraft. The action was taken a day after India violated the Line of Control (LoC).

Senior parliamentary leaders, along with their party delegations, are attending the in-camera briefing. The opposition leader, as well as PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, were also expected to be present.

On behalf of the government, Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and others were expected to participate.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former defence minister Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Raja Mohammad Zafarul Haq and Senator Mushahidullah Khan were to represent the PML-N.

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala, and former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani were to represent the PPP.

Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) was to be represented by Maulana Asad Mehmood, Maulana Wasay, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman. Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was to be represented by Aminul Haque and Senator Saif. Balochistan National Party (BNP) was to be represented by Agha Hassan Baloch while the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was to be represented by Anwarul Haq Kakar and Khalid Magsi. Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was to be represented by Tariq Bashir Cheema, according to reports.

Following an earlier meeting at the NA Speaker's chamber, Khursheed Shah had said that the Pakistan Air Force had conducted the attack for its own safety and protection. He noted that it has been the full effort of the military to avoid aggression.

"The entire leadership of the nation is on one page regarding the well-being of the country," he had said.