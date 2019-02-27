Video: Indian pilot Abhinandan says Pakistani Army treating him with respect

A video released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday evening shows captive Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan, conversing with military officials and saying he has been treated well.

"Yes I have been treated well," says Commander Nandan.

He adds: "I'd like to put this on record; I will not change my statement even when I go back to my country. The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well."

"Starting from the Captain who rescued me from the mob, from the soldiers, and thereafter the officers of the unit where I was taken to. I would expect my army to behave in the same way. And I'm very impressed with the Pakistan Army."

During the conversation, the official making the video can be heard asking: "Where in India are you from?"

The pilot responds: "Am I supposed to tell you that? "I'm from down South."

The officer then asks him, "Are you married?

Response: "Yes I am."

"I hope you like the tea?" asks the officer.

Nandan replies: "The tea is fantastic, thank you."

Official asks: "What aircraft were you flying?"

The pilot responds: "I'm sorry Major, I'm not supposed to tell you this but I'm sure you've found the wreckage."

The official then asks him, "What was your mission?"

Nandan says: "Sorry, we're not supposed to tell you this."

According to India Times, the Wing Commander was a member of the SKAT - Surya Kiran Acrobatic Team, "which means he's a skilled pilot".

His father is an ex-Indian Air Force officer.

Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace on Tuesday morning. "One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K [Azad Jammu and Kashmir] while [the] other fell inside IoK [Indian occupied Kashmir]," said Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

India's Ministry of External Affair has asked for "his immediate and safe return".

Following PAF's strikes, Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation and decision makers in neighbouring India to reiterate his message of peace and offer for dialogue.

"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford such a miscalculation? If this escalates, things will no longer be in my control or in Modi's," the prime minister said.

"I once again invite you: we are ready. We understand the grief India has suffered in Pulwama and are ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism. I reiterate that better sense should prevail. Let's sit together and settle this with talks," the prime minister concluded.