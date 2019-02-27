DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

All wars are miscalculated, no one knows where they lead to: PM Khan

Dawn.comUpdated February 27, 2019

Email

I reiterate that better sense should prevail: Prime Minister Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday afternoon addressed the nation and decision makers in neighbouring India to reiterate his message of peace and offer for dialogue.

The address came after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully targeted non-military targets across the Line of Control earlier in the day to demonstrate Pakistan's aggressive capabilities, and shot down two Indian Air Force jets after they crossed the LoC.

Two Indian Air Force pilots are currently in the captivity of Pakistan's armed forces. One has been identified as Wing Commander Abhi Nandan. The other as yet unidentified pilot is receiving medical care at a military hospital.

"I wanted to take the nation into confidence over the developments since yesterday morning," the premier said as he began his address.

"We offered peace to India after what happened in Pulwama. I understood the pain of the families [who lost family members in Pulwama]. I have visited hospitals and seen the pain of people affected by violence. We have lost 70,000 of our own and I know what those who are left behind and those who are injured feel.

"[On that basis], we offered India that we would cooperate. It is not in Pakistan's interest to let our land be used for terrorism. There is no dispute there. Yet, I had still feared that India would [ignore the offer and] still take action, and I had therefore warned India against aggression and said we will be compelled to respond because no sovereign country can allow that [violation of its sovereignty]."

"When India stuck yesterday morning, the army chief and I spoke. We did not respond in haste — we did not have a complete assessment of the damage cause and it would have been irresponsible on our part as it may have resulted in casualties on their side. Once we assessed the damage caused, we were ready to take action.

"The sole purpose of our action [today] was to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same. That was the only purpose of what we did," he said, referring to the engagement of non-military targets across the LoC.

"Two of their MiGs were shot down [by Pakistani forces] after they crossed over into our territory," he noted.

"It is important where we go from here. From here, it is imperative that we use our heads and act with wisdom," he continued.

"All wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to. World War I was supposed to end in weeks, it took six years. Similarly, the US never expected the war on terrorism to last 17 years.

"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford such a miscalculation? If this escalates, things will no longer be in my control or in Modi's," the prime minister continued.

"I once again invite you: we are ready. We understand the grief India has suffered in Pulwama and are ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism. I reiterate that better sense should prevail.

"Let's sit together and settle this with talks," the prime minister concluded.

PAK INDIA TIES
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0) Closed

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous escalation

Dangerous escalation

Such reckless action by India could easily spiral out of control and turn into a full-blown military conflagration.

Editorial

Updated February 27, 2019

On the brink

The world must not allow India to bring destruction to a region of one-and-a-half billion people.
February 27, 2019

Respite for refugees

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had issued instructions to the relevant authorities to allow registered...
February 27, 2019

Illegal housing schemes

ILLEGAL housing societies are a virus that infects all parts of Pakistan. Crumbling mechanisms of governance have...
Updated February 26, 2019

War rhetoric & reality

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama incident, shrill lobbies on both sides of the border have started beating the drums...
February 26, 2019

FIA on the hunt

IN a troubling and rapid development, the FIA has said that it has established a monitoring system through which it...
February 26, 2019

Literary festivals

FOR a country with a literacy rate of only 58pc, Pakistan seems to host an abundance of literary festivals. The past...