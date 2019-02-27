DAWN.COM

After Pakistan demonstrates military capability, PM Khan again offers peace and dialogue to India

Dawn.comUpdated February 27, 2019

Email

Screengrab from PM Khan's address to the nation.
I reiterate that better sense should prevail: Prime Minister Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday afternoon addressed the nation and decision makers in neighbouring India to reiterate his message of peace and offer for dialogue.

The address came after Pakistan Air Force (PAF) successfully targeted non-military targets across the Line of Control earlier in the day to demonstrate Pakistan's aggressive capabilities, and shot down two Indian Air Force jets after they crossed the LoC.

Two Indian Air Force pilots are currently in the captivity of Pakistan's armed forces. One has been identified as Wing Commander Abhi Nandan. The other as yet unidentified pilot is receiving medical care at a military hospital.

"I wanted to take the nation into confidence over the developments since yesterday morning," the premier said as he began his address.

"We offered peace to India after what happened in Pulwama. I understood the pain of the families [who lost family members in Pulwama]. I have visited hospitals and seen the pain of people affected by violence. We have lost 70,000 of our own and I know what those who are left behind and those who are injured feel.

"[On that basis], we offered India that we would cooperate. It is not in Pakistan's interest to let our land be used for terrorism. There is no dispute there. Yet, I had still feared that India would [ignore the offer and] still take action, and I had therefore warned India against aggression and said we will be compelled to respond because no sovereign country can allow that [violation of its sovereignty]."

"When India stuck yesterday morning, me and the army chief spoke. We did not respond in haste — this would have been irresponsible as it would have resulted in casualties on their side. Once we assessed the damage caused, we were ready to take action.

"The sole purpose of our action [today] was to convey that if you can come into our country, we can do the same," he said, referring to the engagement of non-military targets across the LoC.

"Two of their MiGs have been shot down [by Pakistani forces]," he noted.

"It is important where we go from here. From here, it is imperative that we use our heads and act with wisdom," he continued.

"All wars are miscalculated, and no one knows where they lead to. World War I was supposed to end in weeks, it took six years. Similarly, the US never expected the war on terrorism to last 17 years.

"I ask India: with the weapons you have and the weapons we have, can we really afford such a miscalculation? If this escalates, things will no longer be in my control or in Modi's," the prime minister continued.

"I once again invite you: we are ready. We understand the grief India has suffered in Pulwama and are ready for any sort of dialogue on terrorism. I reiterate that better sense should prevail.

"Let's sit together and settle this with talks," the prime minister concluded.

Comments (33)

1000 characters
malikimran
Feb 27, 2019 03:24pm

Well done PAF and Army. We're with you.

Recommend 0
daanish
Feb 27, 2019 03:29pm

Love Our PM Khan. Pakistan strong.

Recommend 0
ali
Feb 27, 2019 03:30pm

like pakistan....better sense should prevail in india.... otherwise it would be to late

Recommend 0
Dr Asif
Feb 27, 2019 03:31pm

Brilliant

Recommend 0
Syed Kamran Raza
Feb 27, 2019 03:31pm

Long Live Pakistan..!!!

Recommend 0
Dr faheem
Feb 27, 2019 03:31pm

True leader talks sense....I hope sanity prevails

Recommend 0
Rouge
Feb 27, 2019 03:31pm

Right guy for this Job ..

Recommend 0
Wajih
Feb 27, 2019 03:32pm

The sensible prime minister!

Thank you!!

Recommend 0
mirza
Feb 27, 2019 03:32pm

the real leader

Recommend 0
Kamran
Feb 27, 2019 03:33pm

Well said! True leader.

Recommend 0
Abdul Ghaffar
Feb 27, 2019 03:33pm

Very balanced and responsible statement.

Recommend 0
pakistan deserves better
Feb 27, 2019 03:34pm

Well done PAK army and IK.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 27, 2019 03:34pm

A very responsbile statement from PM. A true leader.

Recommend 0
Faraz
Feb 27, 2019 03:35pm

Salutes to Sensible Peace Lovers!

Recommend 0
Daud
Feb 27, 2019 03:35pm

Measured and well-articulated speech by Khan Sahib . Pakistan Zindabad !!

Recommend 0
shahid
Feb 27, 2019 03:35pm

Great gesture by the great Imran Khan

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Feb 27, 2019 03:35pm

Great statement and response from a world leader.

Recommend 0
L.Ahmad
Feb 27, 2019 03:38pm

Very clear, sensible and unambiguous message.

Recommend 0
Imran Khan
Feb 27, 2019 03:38pm

Be humble from a position of strength. Pakistan Zindabad.

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Feb 27, 2019 03:43pm

A world leader talking. Listen, think and give peace a chance.

Recommend 0
AK
Feb 27, 2019 03:44pm

Well done PAF !!!

Recommend 0
Farhan
Feb 27, 2019 03:44pm

Khan sb - respect!

Recommend 0
Kashmir
Feb 27, 2019 03:44pm

Wise words prime minister khan! Dialogue to resolve all issues!Pakistan zindabad

Recommend 0
Yawar Aqil
Feb 27, 2019 03:45pm

Well done boys. Very calculated response by our Civil and Military Leadership.

Recommend 0
Waqas Khan
Feb 27, 2019 03:47pm

Pakistan Zindabad .

Recommend 0
Imran
Feb 27, 2019 03:48pm

remarkable response by PAF and IMRAN KHAN, excellent reference to history.

Recommend 0
j
Feb 27, 2019 03:52pm

Imran khan is the best PM in pakistan History.

Recommend 0
blunt
Feb 27, 2019 03:53pm

Well don't PAF. Don't let any of aggressing aircraft go back.

Recommend 0
Srehman
Feb 27, 2019 03:54pm

Amazing speech

Recommend 0
Wadda Taya
Feb 27, 2019 03:55pm

Pakistan wants peace, and doesn't want war.

Pakistan Zindaabad.

Recommend 0
Salman Khan
Feb 27, 2019 03:56pm

Proud of you IK. Just imagine where Pakistan would be today had NS been the PM !

Recommend 0
GHALIBJEEE
Feb 27, 2019 03:56pm

My respect for IK is returning, well balanced statement. Given a bailout opportunity to Modi, hopes he takes it.

Recommend 0
lkhan
Feb 27, 2019 03:57pm

Well said PM.... well said. Let us hope good sense prevails...

Recommend 0

