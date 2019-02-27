DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani airspace to remain closed till Thursday midnight, CAA clarifies

Sirajuddin | Qazi Hassan | APUpdated February 27, 2019

Email

Pakistani airspace is closed, according to Civil Aviation Authority. — Photo by Qazi Hassan
Pakistani airspace is closed, according to Civil Aviation Authority. — Photo by Qazi Hassan

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has clarified that Pakistani airspace will continue to remain closed for commercial aviation until midnight on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the aviation authority had said that Pakistani airspace had been shut after the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media arm, acknowledged the closure of Pakistan's airspace due to the prevailing security situation.

Later in the day, in a tweet which has since been deleted, the CAA had stated that commercial aviation had been partially restored, starting with Karachi's Jinnah International Airport of Karachi.

However, in another tweet in the early hours of Thursday morning, it retracted the "partial resumption" statement and said that the closure was in fact still intact.

At the time of CAA's announcement on closure on Wednesday, Pakistani airspace, according to Flight Radar 24 — a global flight tracking service — was almost entirely empty.

A screengrab of Flight Radar 24 depicting Pakistani airspace after it was closed for all commercial activities.
A screengrab of Flight Radar 24 depicting Pakistani airspace after it was closed for all commercial activities.

According to CAA sources, three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were given special permission to land at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport upon arrival in Pakistani airspace.

The three flights given permission to land in Karachi were — PK 756 from Riyadh to Sialkot, PK 286 from Doha to Peshawar and PK 790 from Toronto to Lahore.

As per the source, the flights from long routes did not know about Pakistani airspace being closed and were given permission to land.

Earlier, an airport official had told DawnNewsTV that Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport was temporarily closed for commercial flights. The airport will be used for military purposes till it is reopened for commercial activities, the official said, adding that a red alert had also been issued.

"All civilian flight operation [have been] suspended," the official said.

Similar reports were received from the Lahore and Karachi airports.

Earlier, sources at the Karachi airport had told DawnNewsTV that Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) New Delhi-bound flight PK-270 had been cancelled due to tensions at the Line of Control.

Another PIA flight, PK-709, scheduled to leave for Manchester from Lahore, had also been stopped from taking off, PIA sources added.

Indian news reports say that airports in the Indian-occupied Kashmir have also been closed for civilian traffic.

The Press Trust of India news agency says these airports are located at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh.

Civil administrator Baseer Khan, as per The Associated Press, has confirmed that the airport in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-occupied Kashmir, was closed and said it was a “temporary and precautionary measure.”

PAK INDIA TIES
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2) Closed

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

De-escalate now

De-escalate now

Continued escalation means making a point beyond demonstration of capability.
Of and about LLF

Of and about LLF

I.A. Rehman
Quite a few issues of immediate concern to the people of Pakistan were taken up during the Lahore Literary Festival.

Editorial

February 28, 2019

Aiming for peace

A RESPONSE was pledged and retaliatory military action appears to have been taken. Once again, few facts have been...
February 28, 2019

Judicial backlog

THE judicial system in this country is principally marked by delays and lack of service delivery, with cases ...
February 28, 2019

Protecting the Kalasha

THIS week, a dinner was held in the capital to commemorate the Kalasha community’s Suri Jagek tradition being...
Updated February 27, 2019

Aiming for peace

India is enraged and unreasonable, Pakistan is aggrieved but resolute — and the world is rightly alarmed.
Updated February 27, 2019

On the brink

The world must not allow India to bring destruction to a region of one-and-a-half billion people.
February 27, 2019

Respite for refugees

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had issued instructions to the relevant authorities to allow registered...