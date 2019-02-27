Flight suspensions reported from major airports: sources

International and domestic commercial flights at all major airports have reportedly been suspended, sources told DawnNewsTV on Wednesday afternoon.

In his afternoon press conference, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media arm, acknowledged the closure of Pakistan's airspace due to the prevailing security situation.

Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport was temporarily closed for commercial flights, according to airport officials. The airport will be used for military purposes till it is reopened for commercial activities, an official told DawnNewsTV, adding that a red alert has also been issued.

"All civilian flight operation [have been] suspended," the official said.

Similar reports were received from the Lahore and Karachi airports. Dawn.com is investigating the reports and will update our story accordingly.

Meanwhile, sources at the Karachi airport told DawnNewsTV that Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) New Delhi-bound flight PK-270 had been cancelled due to tensions at the Line of Control.

Another PIA flight, PK-709, scheduled to leave for Manchester from Lahore, had also been stopped from taking off, PIA sources added. However, it will be given the permission to take off as soon as the clearance is received.