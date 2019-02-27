DAWN.COM

Commercial airlines remain grounded at Pakistani airports

Sirajuddin | Qazi Hassan | APUpdated February 27, 2019

Pakistani airspace is closed, according to Civil Aviation Authority. — Photo by Qazi Hassan
Though Pakistani airspace has been partially restored, starting with Karachi's Jinnah International Airport of Karachi, according to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), commercial airlines either remain grounded in Pakistan or are staying away till more clarity emerges.

The aviation authority had said more details would follow after announcing the reopening of the airspace, but as of 11pm PST, there was little to no activity in Pakistani skies.

Earlier, the aviation authority had announced that Pakistani airspace had been shut after the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media arm, acknowledged the closure of Pakistan's airspace due to the prevailing security situation.

At the time of CAA's announcement on closure, Pakistani airspace, according to Flight Radar 24 — a global flight tracking service — was almost entirely empty.

A screengrab of Flight Radar 24 depicting Pakistani airspace after it was closed for all commercial activities.
A screengrab of Flight Radar 24 depicting Pakistani airspace after it was closed for all commercial activities.

According to CAA sources, three Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were given special permission to land at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport upon arrival in Pakistani airspace.

The three flights given permission to land in Karachi were — PK 756 from Riyadh to Sialkot, PK 286 from Doha to Peshawar and PK 790 from Toronto to Lahore.

As per the source, the flights from long routes did not know about Pakistani airspace being closed and were given permission to land.

Earlier, an airport official had told DawnNewsTV that Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport was temporarily closed for commercial flights. The airport will be used for military purposes till it is reopened for commercial activities, the official said, adding that a red alert had also been issued.

"All civilian flight operation [have been] suspended," the official said.

Similar reports were received from the Lahore and Karachi airports.

Earlier, sources at the Karachi airport had told DawnNewsTV that Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) New Delhi-bound flight PK-270 had been cancelled due to tensions at the Line of Control.

Another PIA flight, PK-709, scheduled to leave for Manchester from Lahore, had also been stopped from taking off, PIA sources added.

Indian news reports say that airports in the Indian-occupied Kashmir have also been closed for civilian traffic.

The Press Trust of India news agency says these airports are located at Srinagar, Jammu and Leh.

Civil administrator Baseer Khan, as per The Associated Press, has confirmed that the airport in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-occupied Kashmir, was closed and said it was a “temporary and precautionary measure.”

