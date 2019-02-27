DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Breaking
Live

PAF shoots down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace; one pilot arrested

Dawn.comFebruary 27, 2019

Email

Indian warplane crashed in Budgam on Wednesday.
Indian warplane crashed in Budgam on Wednesday.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has undertaken strikes across the Line of Control from Pakistani airspace.

"Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm," said the foreign office.

"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC," said Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). "PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area."

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate.

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Dangerous escalation

Dangerous escalation

Such reckless action by India could easily spiral out of control and turn into a full-blown military conflagration.

Editorial

Updated February 27, 2019

On the brink

The world must not allow India to bring destruction to a region of one-and-a-half billion people.
February 27, 2019

Respite for refugees

ON Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had issued instructions to the relevant authorities to allow registered...
February 27, 2019

Illegal housing schemes

ILLEGAL housing societies are a virus that infects all parts of Pakistan. Crumbling mechanisms of governance have...
Updated February 26, 2019

War rhetoric & reality

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama incident, shrill lobbies on both sides of the border have started beating the drums...
February 26, 2019

FIA on the hunt

IN a troubling and rapid development, the FIA has said that it has established a monitoring system through which it...
February 26, 2019

Literary festivals

FOR a country with a literacy rate of only 58pc, Pakistan seems to host an abundance of literary festivals. The past...