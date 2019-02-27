PAF shoots down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace; one pilot arrested

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has undertaken strikes across the Line of Control from Pakistani airspace.

"Sole purpose of this action was to demonstrate our right, will and capability for self defence. We do not wish to escalate but are fully prepared if forced into that paradigm," said the foreign office.

"In response to PAF strikes this morning as released by MoFA, IAF crossed LOC," said Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). "PAF shot down two Indian aircrafts inside Pakistani airspace. One of the aircraft fell inside AJ&K while other fell inside IOK. One Indian pilot arrested by troops on ground while two in the area."

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate.