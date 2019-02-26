OIC condemns Indian incursion against Pakistan, urges both sides to exercise restraint

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday condemned India's violation of the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan earlier in the day, urging both countries to exercise restraint.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor in a tweet in the early hours of Tuesday had revealed that the "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control", following which "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled" and the Indian aircraft went back.

"The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned this action against an OIC founding member state," the Organisation stated in one of a series of tweets.

The Twitter statement went on to say that the OIC "condemned the Indian incursion and aerial violation and dropping of four bombs today, 26 February, 2019."

It urged both sides to "exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could endanger peace and security in the region".

The OIC also called upon India and Pakistan "to act responsibly and encouraged them to seek [a] peaceful solution to the current crisis without resort[ing] to use of force".

It further called on them to "embrace dialogue and work towards de-escalation of [the] current situation as a matter of priority".

Contact Group condemns continued Indian atrocities, calls for immediate de-escalation

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday expressed grave concern at the rising tension in South Asia and strongly condemned the recent wave of repression, brutal killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians by Indian forces, and frequent incidents of rape especially of minor girls.

The Contact Group had held an emergency meeting on Pakistan's request at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

The meeting was chaired, on behalf of the Secretary-General by Assistant Secretary-General Amb Hameed A Opeloyeru, and attended by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua and Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Niger.

The meeting was also attended by President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In his opening remarks, speaking on behalf of the OIC Secretary General, the assistant secretary general reiterated OICs principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right of self-determination.

He emphasised that the conflict should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and OIC and United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua apprised the participants on the recent Indian threats to regional peace and security, continued Indian repression, and recent escalation in atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their just struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination. She reminded the participants of Prime Minister Imran Khan's concrete offer for dialogue to India.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan also briefed the members on the "continued oppressive policies of Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that had alienated Kashmiris".

The contact group, in response, appreciated the prime minister's offer for peace and dialogue to India to resolve all issues.

The group also expressed deep concern over the heightened tension between the two sides and called for immediate de-escalation in the region.

The members of the contact group reiterated their continued support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called on India to "immediately stop repressive security operations against the people of Jammu and Kashmir and respect fundamental and basic human rights".

The group asked India to "address the dispute in accordance with the relevant OIC and UN Security Council resolutions on the subject, the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, [and] the principle of self-determination and human rights".

It called on the OIC and the UN secretary to use their good offices to "put an end the dangerous escalation by India" which was a threat to regional peace and security. It was underscored that priority should be given to peace and dialogue.

The Contact Group was formed in 1994 to coordinate OIC's policy on Jammu and Kashmir.