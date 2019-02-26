DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

OIC condemns Indian incursion against Pakistan, urges both sides to exercise restraint

Dawn.com | APPUpdated February 26, 2019

Email

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir pictured during their meeting held to discuss escalation in Indian atrocities, in Jeddah, on February 26, 2019. — OIC
The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir pictured during their meeting held to discuss escalation in Indian atrocities, in Jeddah, on February 26, 2019. — OIC

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Tuesday condemned India's violation of the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan earlier in the day, urging both countries to exercise restraint.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor in a tweet in the early hours of Tuesday had revealed that the "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control", following which "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled" and the Indian aircraft went back.

"The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned this action against an OIC founding member state," the Organisation stated in one of a series of tweets.

The Twitter statement went on to say that the OIC "condemned the Indian incursion and aerial violation and dropping of four bombs today, 26 February, 2019."

It urged both sides to "exercise restraint and avoid any steps that could endanger peace and security in the region".

The OIC also called upon India and Pakistan "to act responsibly and encouraged them to seek [a] peaceful solution to the current crisis without resort[ing] to use of force".

It further called on them to "embrace dialogue and work towards de-escalation of [the] current situation as a matter of priority".

Contact Group condemns continued Indian atrocities, calls for immediate de-escalation

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday expressed grave concern at the rising tension in South Asia and strongly condemned the recent wave of repression, brutal killing of innocent Kashmiri civilians by Indian forces, and frequent incidents of rape especially of minor girls.

The Contact Group had held an emergency meeting on Pakistan's request at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah.

The meeting was chaired, on behalf of the Secretary-General by Assistant Secretary-General Amb Hameed A Opeloyeru, and attended by Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Tehmina Janjua and Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Niger.

The meeting was also attended by President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In his opening remarks, speaking on behalf of the OIC Secretary General, the assistant secretary general reiterated OICs principled position on supporting the people of Jammu and Kashmir in achieving their legitimate rights, including the right of self-determination.

He emphasised that the conflict should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris and OIC and United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua apprised the participants on the recent Indian threats to regional peace and security, continued Indian repression, and recent escalation in atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

She reaffirmed Pakistan's political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their just struggle to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination. She reminded the participants of Prime Minister Imran Khan's concrete offer for dialogue to India.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan also briefed the members on the "continued oppressive policies of Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir that had alienated Kashmiris".

The contact group, in response, appreciated the prime minister's offer for peace and dialogue to India to resolve all issues.

The group also expressed deep concern over the heightened tension between the two sides and called for immediate de-escalation in the region.

The members of the contact group reiterated their continued support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and called on India to "immediately stop repressive security operations against the people of Jammu and Kashmir and respect fundamental and basic human rights".

The group asked India to "address the dispute in accordance with the relevant OIC and UN Security Council resolutions on the subject, the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, [and] the principle of self-determination and human rights".

It called on the OIC and the UN secretary to use their good offices to "put an end the dangerous escalation by India" which was a threat to regional peace and security. It was underscored that priority should be given to peace and dialogue.

The Contact Group was formed in 1994 to coordinate OIC's policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The wars within

The wars within

Dissenting voices within a party are different from dissenting voices in a government.

Editorial

Updated February 26, 2019

War rhetoric & reality

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama incident, shrill lobbies on both sides of the border have started beating the drums...
February 26, 2019

FIA on the hunt

IN a troubling and rapid development, the FIA has said that it has established a monitoring system through which it...
February 26, 2019

Literary festivals

FOR a country with a literacy rate of only 58pc, Pakistan seems to host an abundance of literary festivals. The past...
The divide over Kashmir
Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...