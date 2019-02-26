Multan Sultans overpower Islamabad United with well-rounded performance in PSL showdown

Multan Sultans clinched their second victory of the season with a well-rounded performance in both innings, to defeat Islamabad United by six wickets in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai Cricket Stadium.

Daniel Christian was crowned man of the match for his brilliant bowling spell of three wickets for just 19 runs.

Islamabad United innings

The Sultans won the toss and opted to bowl first, leaving United to set the match total.

United set a 122-run target after they were bowled out in 17.4 overs at the hands of a strong bowling attack from the Sultans.

Luke Ronchi was the top scorer for United with 32 runs while Asif Ali scored 22 and Samit Patel scored 20 runs.

Daniel Christian led the Sultans bowling attack with three wickets while Shahid Afridi, Nauman Ali and Mohammad Ilyas picked up two wickets each for the Sultans. Mohammad Irfan also picked up a single wicket.

According to PSL, Afridi's wicket of Hussain Talat in the ninth over made it his 327th in the T20I format while he was playing his 300th match in the same format.

Multan Sultans innings

Umar Siddique set the Sultans on their way to chasing the total with ease with his 46-run knock off 45 balls, with five 4s and a six in the mix. He was out in the 16th over after being caught at fine leg courtesy Rumman Raees's delivery.

His partner, James Vince provided support until the 7th over when he became the first man out on Patel's ball. He added 28 runs to the total off 17 balls, including five 4s.

Vince's replacement Johnson Charles was the second wicket to go in the 8th over and was only able to post 4 runs off 3 deliveries.

Shoaib Malik was the next to arrive, and remained standing till the very end. He posted 23 runs off 32 balls, including a couple of 4s.

Laurie Evans' stint was disappointing. He was out on Mohammad Musa's yorker delivery in the 17th over after scoring only one run off four balls.

Christian was the other man standing till the end and posted 16 runs off nine balls, including one four and one six.

United's bowling defense consisted of Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Samit Patel, and Shadab Khan. With the exception of Ashraf, each knocked one wicket down.

Line-ups:

Multan Sultans: Shoaib Malik (c), Umar Siddiq, Shahid Afridi, JM Vince, J Charles, DT Christian, LJ Evans, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Nauman Ali

Islamabad United: CS Delport, L Ronchi, Sahibzada Farhan, SR Patel, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, WD Parnell, Asif Ali, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa