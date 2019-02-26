China urges India, Pakistan to 'exercise restraint' after India LoC violation

China on Tuesday urged India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint” after the Inter-Services Public Relations said that Indian warplanes violated the Line of Control (LoC) last night and released their payload in Muzaffarabad sector of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

“We hope that both India and Pakistan can exercise restraint and adopt actions that will help stabilise the situation in the region and improve mutual relations,” China's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said.

Earlier in the day, ISPR head Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his tweet said the "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control", following which "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled" and Indian aircraft went back.

No casualties or damage occurred, the military spokesperson had added.

