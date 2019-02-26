'Pakistan will respond': Politicians react to India's LoC breach

Opposition, government condemn breach, say armed forces are prepared to protect the nation.

As the nation awoke to the news of a violation of the Line of Control by India on Tuesday, politicians began weighing in on the situation.

The LoC violation had been confirmed by the army's media wing early this morning. Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said there had been no casualties or damage to property.

As developments continue to roll in, both the government and opposition appear to be on the same page, with leaders on both sides urging restraint and raising concerns about how India's irresponsible actions ─ believed to be bolstering Narendra Modi's profile ahead of the upcoming election in India ─ are a threat to regional stability and peace.

'We know how to protect ourselves'

President Arif Alvi. — Photo courtesy Arif Alvi Twitter

— President Arif Alvi

"My armed forces are the most experienced as far as fighting terrorism is concerned. My armed forces can teach the world how to handle it, they have laid down their lives doing it. So let nobody in the region or anywhere else even think that they can harm my country.

We are protected by our armed forces and we know how to protect our nation. We don't have any bad intentions for any country, but we know how to defend ourselves."

'Pakistan reserves right to respond'

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — DawnNewsTV

— Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

"[India] has displayed violence against Pakistan. This is a violation of the Line of Control. Pakistan reserves the right to respond accordingly and retains the right to defend itself."

'Won't let cowardly tactics succeed'

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. — Online/File

— Defence Minister Pervez Khattak

"Line of Control's violation by India is unacceptable. Pakistan's army and public are ever-ready to defend and protect the nation.

We will never let the enemy's cowardly tactics succeed."

'Modi putting Indian citizens in harm's way'

Finance Minister Asad Umar. ─ INP/File

— Finance Minister Asad Umar

"India WILL get a response. The time and manner of response will be chosen by Pakistan.

Indian citizens must understand that their prime minister is putting Indian citizens in harm's way for political gain by initiating a conflict. INDIA CANNOT WIN."

'Will go to war to protect nation'

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif condemns Indian LoC violation. — Dawn/File

— Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif

"If India initiates a war, Pakistan's flag will wave over New Delhi. Instead of washing poor people's feet, Narendra Modi can do a bigger deed by not pushing the region into war.

India should use sense and refrain from disrupting regional stability.

To consider Pakistan's policy of tolerance and peace as its weakness would be a grave mistake on India's part. The entire nation, especially PML-N workers, should express complete solidarity with the armed forces.

Our army is a symbol of professionalism and courage. We are proud of our brave sons of soil. I am ready to go to the front line of war if needed to protect our motherland."

'Modi shouldn't ruin regional peace to win elections'

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari. — Herald archives

— PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari

"India should not consider [Pakistan's] peaceful policy its weakness. Modi should not disrupt regional stability just to win elections.

India should be prepared to face consequences if it attempts anything [to challenge Pakistan]. Pakistan wants to maintain peace in the region."

'Strategically ill-advised, tactically pointless'

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman. — AP/File

— PPP Senator Sherry Rehman

"The Indian incursion across the LoC is strategically ill-advised and tactically pointless. Pakistan Army [and] Pakistan Air Force [are] clearly on alert.

Such moves only ratchet up tensions in a region bristling with anger. Obvious that Modi’s election wardrums make prospects for talks collateral damage.

Make no mistake: In any hour of Indian aggression, Pakistan unites to stand by our brave Pak forces. High time the government woke up to its responsibilities and called a joint session of Parliament to send a clear, powerful message to the world: We don’t want war but we are ready for it."

Deeply concerned

Former premier Nawaz Sharif. — Dawn/File

— PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif

"May God protect the country and never let any harm come to Pakistan."