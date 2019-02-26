DAWN.COM

February 26, 2019

India claims to have struck 'biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot'

Dawn.comUpdated February 26, 2019

India's Foreign Secretary VK Gokhale. — AFP
India's Foreign Secretary VK Gokhale on Tuesday claimed that the country's air force "struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot".

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gokhale said "a large number of JeM terrorists were killed".

"The strike avoided civil casualties," he alleged.

Early on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor said that Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruding from the Muzaffarabad sector. "Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot."

"Credible intel [intelligence] was received that JeM was planning more suicide attacks in India," alleged the Indian official. "In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary."

"Top commanders were eliminated in the strike," he said, adding "the action took place just hours ago".

Dawn Exclusive: A time for restraint

However, Balakot police chief Saghir Hussain Shah told The Associated Press that he had sent teams to the area — which he described as a mostly deserted wooded area — who found "no casualties, no damages on the ground because of the dropping of the bombs”.

"Information has been provided to Pakistan from time to time [...] Pakistan has taken no concrete action," Gokhale alleged. The purported 'action' by India comes only days after Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his offer that if India provides Pakistan with "actionable intelligence" regarding the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama, "we will immediately act”.

"This facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM," according to Gokhale. He, however, did not provide any evidence to back claims of the alleged camp being destroyed.

Prior to the press conference, India's Cabinet Committee on Security met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi, Asian News International reported.

According to Indian media reports, Modi briefed Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after the meeting. Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has also called an all-parties meeting at 5pm (India time).

On DawnNews

Suraj Singh
Feb 26, 2019 11:29am

Liars! Will do anything to help modi

Recommend 0
Semaak
Feb 26, 2019 11:29am

Kindly provide proof. Or like the previous soon to be Bollywood made surgical strike film or episode will go into the air like poof!

Recommend 0
realistic
Feb 26, 2019 11:46am

This statement was always expected.

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Feb 26, 2019 11:46am

Provide satellite pictures showing any fireballs or damages, now.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 26, 2019 11:46am

What a joke! Nothing happened in Balakot...I live here. Unbelievable lie by India. Unbelievable.

Recommend 0
Rana Habib
Feb 26, 2019 11:49am

This is unfortunate. Let’s hope for peace! Terrorism begets Terrorism!

Recommend 0
Asad
Feb 26, 2019 11:58am

Joke of the year!!

Recommend 0
Nawab
Feb 26, 2019 11:58am

Now you will see befitting reply.

Recommend 0
A Rizvi
Feb 26, 2019 11:58am

Need to see who the real enemy is. And it’s not the folks across the border.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Feb 26, 2019 11:58am

Where is the proof ?

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Feb 26, 2019 11:59am

Now listen to them

Recommend 0
Saif Sherazei
Feb 26, 2019 11:59am

Ah yes ! another imaginary surgical strike. That's how you defeat non-existing terrorists

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Feb 26, 2019 12:00pm

PMIK should interfere, negotiate and get the neighbours to table

Recommend 0
ABKhan
Feb 26, 2019 12:01pm

The best India could do is "Subzikal (vegetable) strike"

Recommend 0
Sony
Feb 26, 2019 12:03pm

Last time you said we have not crossed the border but this time you couldn't lie!

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Feb 26, 2019 12:03pm

Loud noises doesn't turn lies into facts. #Propaganda

Recommend 0
Manoj
Feb 26, 2019 12:04pm

Long live Peace!

Recommend 0
Yas
Feb 26, 2019 12:05pm

WOW... this has to be the best pre-april fools joke ever. These guys are really full of themselves.

Recommend 0
khangul
Feb 26, 2019 12:06pm

Indian army has become a laughable stock. They are making fool of their own people. Pulwama was planned and executed by local people with vehicle and ammunition locally arranged. To hide their failure, Indian army took no time to blame it on Pakistan and now this is climax of this whole drama.

Recommend 0
Taimur Malik Dubai
Feb 26, 2019 12:13pm

Indians lying

Recommend 0

