India claims to have struck 'biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot'
India's Foreign Secretary VK Gokhale on Tuesday claimed that the country's air force "struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot".
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Gokhale said "a large number of JeM terrorists were killed".
"The strike avoided civil casualties," he alleged.
Early on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) Major-General Asif Ghafoor said that Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruding from the Muzaffarabad sector. "Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot."
"Credible intel [intelligence] was received that JeM was planning more suicide attacks in India," alleged the Indian official. "In the face of imminent danger, a preemptive strike became absolutely necessary."
"Top commanders were eliminated in the strike," he said, adding "the action took place just hours ago".
Dawn Exclusive: A time for restraint
However, Balakot police chief Saghir Hussain Shah told The Associated Press that he had sent teams to the area — which he described as a mostly deserted wooded area — who found "no casualties, no damages on the ground because of the dropping of the bombs”.
"Information has been provided to Pakistan from time to time [...] Pakistan has taken no concrete action," Gokhale alleged. The purported 'action' by India comes only days after Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his offer that if India provides Pakistan with "actionable intelligence" regarding the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama, "we will immediately act”.
"This facility at Balakot was headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar (alias Ustad Ghouri), the brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, Chief of JeM," according to Gokhale. He, however, did not provide any evidence to back claims of the alleged camp being destroyed.
Prior to the press conference, India's Cabinet Committee on Security met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in New Delhi, Asian News International reported.
According to Indian media reports, Modi briefed Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu after the meeting. Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has also called an all-parties meeting at 5pm (India time).
Comments (20)
Liars! Will do anything to help modi
Kindly provide proof. Or like the previous soon to be Bollywood made surgical strike film or episode will go into the air like poof!
This statement was always expected.
Provide satellite pictures showing any fireballs or damages, now.
What a joke! Nothing happened in Balakot...I live here. Unbelievable lie by India. Unbelievable.
This is unfortunate. Let’s hope for peace! Terrorism begets Terrorism!
Joke of the year!!
Now you will see befitting reply.
Need to see who the real enemy is. And it’s not the folks across the border.
Where is the proof ?
Now listen to them
Ah yes ! another imaginary surgical strike. That's how you defeat non-existing terrorists
PMIK should interfere, negotiate and get the neighbours to table
The best India could do is "Subzikal (vegetable) strike"
Last time you said we have not crossed the border but this time you couldn't lie!
Loud noises doesn't turn lies into facts. #Propaganda
Long live Peace!
WOW... this has to be the best pre-april fools joke ever. These guys are really full of themselves.
Indian army has become a laughable stock. They are making fool of their own people. Pulwama was planned and executed by local people with vehicle and ammunition locally arranged. To hide their failure, Indian army took no time to blame it on Pakistan and now this is climax of this whole drama.
Indians lying