February 26, 2019

PM Khan summons 'important meeting' in wake of India's LoC violation

Dawn.comUpdated February 26, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold an emergency meeting at 11am. ─ APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold an emergency meeting at 11am. ─ APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an emergency meeting to review the emerging situation in the wake of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) violation of the Line of Control, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had summoned an emergency meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to discuss the security situation with former secretaries and senior ambassadors, according to Radio Pakistan.

Qureshi is expected to brief the media after the meeting with the prime minister wraps up.

Read more: ISPR DG suggests Indian army chief should follow 'Gen Bajwa's vision for regional peace'

In a statement following the LoC violation, Qureshi had warned India not to challenge Pakistan and said that better sense should prevail in Delhi, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that Pakistan reserves the right to deliver an appropriate response and the right to self-defence.

The foreign minister said the nation should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

Meanwhile, India's Cabinet Committee on Security met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi, Asian News International reported. India's foreign secretary has also issued a statement on the incident.

Find out more: India claims to have struck 'biggest training camp of JeM in Balakot'

Early on Tuesday, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor confirmed that the IAF had "violated the LoC". He said that as Indian planes had intruded from Muzaffarabad, the Pakistan Air Force "immediately scrambled".

"Indian aircrafts' intrusion across LoC in Muzafarabad sector within Azad Jammu and Kashmir was three to four miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal, aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties," he added.

More details to follow.

Gordon D. Walker
Feb 26, 2019 10:38am

Tensions rise. Everyone is worried. Will it be a limited war, or a limited peace...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Baiju
Feb 26, 2019 10:41am

Peace is becoming a rare commodity in the world.The subcontinent's brothers should act wisely

ABG
Feb 26, 2019 10:41am

Mr. FM, the nation is waiting for the "befitting" response :) How did we let their aricrafts go unharmed??

amanulla khan
Feb 26, 2019 10:48am

"defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure." when are they going to respond?

Rohit
Feb 26, 2019 10:51am

yup do not worry. be brave

Neelesh Yadav
Feb 26, 2019 11:01am

Im not happy at all. No more orphans and widows.

