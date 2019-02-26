India LoC violation: Foreign Minister Qureshi addresses press conference

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is addressing a press conference in Islamabad, following a special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) convened by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the wake of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) violation of the Line of Control (LoC).

The foreign minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Asad Umar and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak at the press conference.

Qureshi started the press conference by reading out the NSC statement in which Pakistan said it would respond to Indian aggression at time and place of its choosing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday convened a special meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to review the emerging situation in the wake of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) violation of the Line of Control.

The committee, according to a statement issued after the meeting, "strongly rejected Indian claim of targeting an alleged terrorist camp near Balakot as well as the claim of heavy casualties".

"Once again Indian government has resorted to a self-serving, reckless and fictitious claim," the statement said. "This action has been done for domestic consumption being in election environment, putting regional peace and stability at grave risk.

"The claimed area of strike is open for the world to see the facts on ground. For this domestic and international media is being taken to the impact site. Forum concluded that India has committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at the time and place of its choosing."

The prime minister, as per the statement, has directed that elements of national power, including the armed forces and the people of Pakistan to remain prepared for all eventualities.

"He [Prime Minister Khan] decided to engage with global leadership to expose irresponsible Indian policy in the region," the statement reads.

The prime minister also "appreciated timely and effective response of the Pakistan Air Force to repulse Indian attempt without any loss of life or property".

Prime Minister Khan has also summoned a special meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) on Wednesday.

The NCA is the apex civilian-led command headed by the prime minister to oversee the policy formulation, exercises, deployment, research and development, and operational command and control of the country’s nuclear arsenals.

The NSC meeting was attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and other military and civilian officials, including cabinet members.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had summoned an emergency meeting at the Foreign Office in Islamabad to discuss the security situation with former secretaries and senior ambassadors, according to Radio Pakistan.

During the meeting, Qureshi had said that Pakistan desires peace but India is deteriorating the regional situation. He said that Pakistan is moving forward while demonstrating the behaviour of a responsible state, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign minister added that India is bent on disturbing peace in the region, and that the entire region stands with the Pakistan Army.

Qureshi is expected to brief the media after the meeting with the prime minister wraps up.

In a statement following the LoC violation, Qureshi had warned India not to challenge Pakistan and said that better sense should prevail in Delhi, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that Pakistan reserves the right to deliver an appropriate response and the right to self-defence.

The foreign minister said the nation should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.

Meanwhile, India's Cabinet Committee on Security met at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in Delhi, Asian News International reported. India's foreign secretary has also issued a statement on the incident.

Early on Tuesday, the Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor confirmed that the IAF had "violated the LoC". He said that as Indian planes had intruded from Muzaffarabad, the Pakistan Air Force "immediately scrambled".

"Indian aircrafts' intrusion across LoC in Muzafarabad sector within Azad Jammu and Kashmir was three to four miles.Under forced hasty withdrawal, aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties," he added.

