Afghanistan launches new export route to India through Iran

ReutersUpdated February 26, 2019

A cargo ship is docked at Shahid Beheshti Port in the southeastern Iranian coastal city of Chabahar, on the Gulf of Oman, during an inauguration ceremony of new equipment and infrastructure at the port on Monday.—AFP
KABUL: Afghanistan began exports to India through an Iranian port on Sunday, official said, as the landlocked, war-torn nation turns to overseas markets to improve its economy.

Officials said 23 trucks carrying 57 tonnes of dried fruits, textiles, carpets and mineral products were dispatched from western Afghan city of Zaranj to Iran’s Chabahar port. The consignment will be shipped to the Indian city of Mumbai.

At the inauguration of the new export route, President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan was slowly improving its exports in a bid to reduce its trade deficit.

“Chabahar port is the result of healthy cooperation between India, Iran and Afghanistan this will ensure economic growth,” he said.

The Iranian port provides easy access to the sea to Afghanistan and India has helped developed this route to allow both countries to engage in trade bypassing Pakistan.

Last year the US government granted an exception to certain US sanctions that allowed development of Chabahar port as part of a new transportation corridor designed to boost Afghanistan’s economy and meet their needs of non-sanctionable goods such as food and medicines.

India has sent 1.1 million tonnes of wheat and 2,000 tonnes of lentils to Afghanistan through Chabahar.

Both countries established an air corridor in 2017. Afghan exports to India stood at $740 million in 2018, making it the largest export destination, officials said.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2019

M. Emad
Feb 26, 2019 09:06am

Congratulations, Afghanistan !

Recommend 0
Reader
Feb 26, 2019 09:12am

Any help to Afghans is good.

Recommend 0
Sarath
Feb 26, 2019 09:21am

Congrats Afghanistan

Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 26, 2019 09:23am

Great...now afganistan will become stronger day by day bcz of bussiness

Recommend 0
Raju
Feb 26, 2019 09:24am

Good for both countries.

India has huge demand for afgan commodities.

Congrats

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Feb 26, 2019 09:25am

Let them do it, its more expensive....

Recommend 0
Ashish Kumar
Feb 26, 2019 09:34am

@Akil Akhtar, is there a “less expensive” route? Is that available?

Recommend 0
Dawn
Feb 26, 2019 09:37am

Good for Afghanistan. Just keep your troubles out of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Honest
Feb 26, 2019 09:43am

Great news for Afghans.!!

Recommend 0
brr
Feb 26, 2019 09:55am

About time.

Recommend 0
Wellwisher
Feb 26, 2019 10:01am

Good development

Recommend 0
Wahab
Feb 26, 2019 10:06am

@Akil Akhtar, not really.

Recommend 0
Zak_to_zaak
Feb 26, 2019 10:06am

Good start

Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 26, 2019 10:07am

And the world is moving.

Recommend 0
MSA
Feb 26, 2019 10:12am

But it's our loss too. We need serious introspection

Recommend 0
Alok
Feb 26, 2019 10:13am

That's good. Economic cooperation is good for all the 3 counties involved.

Recommend 0
Gaurav
Feb 26, 2019 10:15am

May indo afghan trade prosper.

Recommend 0

