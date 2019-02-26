DAWN.COM

Indian aircraft violate LoC, scramble back after PAF's timely response: ISPR

Dawn.comUpdated February 26, 2019

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor. - ISPR/File
Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor. - ISPR/File

Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruding from the Muzaffarabad sector, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter account early on Tuesday.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor in his tweet said "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control", following which "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled" and Indian aircraft went back.

He later added that the aircraft faced "timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force" and ended up releasing "payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot".

No casualties or damage occurred, the military spokesman said.

Ties between Pakistan and India have been tense since a suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir killed over 40 Indian soldiers, with New Delhi blaming Pakistan of being complicit in the attack — a charge Islamabad has denied vehemently and from the get-go.

Read more | Dawn Exclusive: A time for restraint

In response to India's allegations, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised New Delhi to conduct an investigation if provided “actionable evidence” but also warned that Pakistan will "retaliate" if attacked. The Pakistan army has also warned India to avoid "any misadventure", saying it could have dangerous consequences.

On the other hand, while Jaish-e-Muhammad had claimed responsibility for the attack, New Delhi immediately blamed Islamabad and also announced that it would launch a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community.

Furthermore, India has scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and has imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on its goods, barring the exports of tomatoes to Pakistan and denying visas to Pakistani athletes.

More on this: A terrifying fallout

The international community has expressed alarm over the situation and as Delhi is ratcheting up regional tensions, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also cancelled his scheduled official trip to Japan.

Changez Khan
Feb 26, 2019 05:29am

The Indians are like fox, they are testing us to see how well prepared we are. Never ever test the Pakistani Armed forces or you will learn the lesson hard way.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Feb 26, 2019 05:34am

I would request both the countries to focus their fight to end poverty in South Asia. Spread love!

Recommend 0
Aibot
Feb 26, 2019 06:01am

If Pakistan fires when the Indian jets are over its own airspace, then Pakistan would have fired the first shot and opened the innings. Next whatever happens is in His hands.

Recommend 0
Rana Habib
Feb 26, 2019 06:01am

Indians checking PAF war-preparedness and exposing radar locations. This is expected to happen many times before any major attack.

Recommend 0
MALIK
Feb 26, 2019 06:06am

Reduce the tension as much as possible. A war sould be catastrophic for both the countries and especially for Pakistan, we don't have that many cushion and shock absorbers. Yes, that is the realty. Can these issues be discussed between two military high commands? Exactly, why can't we sign an extradition treaty with India and let them have whoever they want to prosecute subject to the extradition treaty and a fair judicial process. Why these folks are continuously hijacking a nation of 22 crores? Are they our heros of some sort? Enough is enough, there is no need for continuous layers of secrecy and embodiment of 'deep state' issues.

Recommend 0
Throw
Feb 26, 2019 06:07am

I suppose he has proof and actionable intelligence about these claims...

Recommend 0
Rani
Feb 26, 2019 06:14am

modi is trying his war tactics to win election, he will do everything to divert public opinion from his failures on many fronts

Recommend 0
Ali from India
Feb 26, 2019 06:20am

@Changez Khan,
"The Indians are like fox, they are testing us to see how well prepared we are. Never ever test the Pakistani Armed forces or you will learn the lesson hard way."

Ohh, we are so scared. Which lesson are you talking about, 1971 or 1999???

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 26, 2019 06:21am

Punish the violations.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 26, 2019 06:22am

India tests Pakistan resolve... Pakistan acts accordingly.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 26, 2019 06:23am

What’s the proof?

Recommend 0
Kris
Feb 26, 2019 06:25am

@MALIK , Sir, Fully support your views. Terrorism is our common enemy. No shame in collaboratively terminating them.

Recommend 0
M
Feb 26, 2019 06:25am

Both countries should jointly investigate the intelligence failure possibility of external internal causes and any involvement of internal or external terrorists

Recommend 0
Srinivas
Feb 26, 2019 06:29am

If Mr. Imran is sincere, let him surrender Masood, Hafiz and Davood to India. War clouds will disappear naturally.

Recommend 0
Manu Sharma usa
Feb 26, 2019 06:30am

What is going on. Don't sleep until 2020.

Recommend 0
Kdias
Feb 26, 2019 06:32am

There is no proof, we need actionable intelligence to verify as we are peace loving nation

Recommend 0
My mind
Feb 26, 2019 06:37am

@Throw, : No proof but big talk. In the meantime, proof is being written.

Recommend 0
brr
Feb 26, 2019 06:45am

Much ado about nothing.

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Feb 26, 2019 06:49am

Modi well knows India shall suffer heavy losses against the Khan Bajwah team.

Recommend 0
iSi
Feb 26, 2019 06:52am

No mercy for the enemies of Pakistan. Pakistan Zinda Abad Pakistan Armed Forces Zinda Abad

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Feb 26, 2019 06:52am

War is what Pakistan does not want, and Modi cannot afford. Enough said...

Recommend 0
Umair
Feb 26, 2019 06:53am

For all Indians friend questioning Imran sincerity about having a better relationship with India, then look at his past visit of India in any capacity. Listen to his past speeches in India, he is not your regular leader. He is one of his kind. Pakistan zindabad.

Recommend 0
Rao
Feb 26, 2019 06:53am

Dropped pay load and thats normal not to react!!!!!

Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 26, 2019 07:15am

What a time to be in Pakistan for holidays Just saw two fighter jet over my house in AJK and hearing jet sounds since 5:30am everyone woke up because of that

Recommend 0
Vineeth
Feb 26, 2019 07:26am

And that payload contained the actionable intelligence on JeM that Pakistan had requested for.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 26, 2019 07:27am

Welcome Indo brothers to Pakistan. I would love to show you Pakistan as a guide. Please don't come here a foe as you are my brethren.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
ga
Feb 26, 2019 07:27am

@Srinivas, If Modi is sincere let him surrender Kulbushan, killers of Samjhauta express, murderers of Kashmiris and Gujrat and those responsible for Multi Bahni.

Recommend 0

