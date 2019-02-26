Indian aircraft violate LoC, scramble back after PAF's timely response: ISPR

Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruding from the Muzaffarabad sector, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter account early on Tuesday.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor in his tweet said "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control", following which "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled" and Indian aircraft went back.

He later added that the aircraft faced "timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force" and ended up releasing "payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot".

No casualties or damage occurred, the military spokesman said.

Ties between Pakistan and India have been tense since a suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir killed over 40 Indian soldiers, with New Delhi blaming Pakistan of being complicit in the attack — a charge Islamabad has denied vehemently and from the get-go.

In response to India's allegations, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised New Delhi to conduct an investigation if provided “actionable evidence” but also warned that Pakistan will "retaliate" if attacked. The Pakistan army has also warned India to avoid "any misadventure", saying it could have dangerous consequences.

On the other hand, while Jaish-e-Muhammad had claimed responsibility for the attack, New Delhi immediately blamed Islamabad and also announced that it would launch a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community.

Furthermore, India has scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and has imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on its goods, barring the exports of tomatoes to Pakistan and denying visas to Pakistani athletes.

The international community has expressed alarm over the situation and as Delhi is ratcheting up regional tensions, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also cancelled his scheduled official trip to Japan.