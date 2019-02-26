Indian aircraft violate LoC, scramble back after PAF's timely response: ISPR
Indian military planes violated the Line of Control (LoC), intruding from the Muzaffarabad sector, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major-General Asif Ghafoor said on his official Twitter account early on Tuesday.
Maj-Gen Ghafoor in his tweet said "Indian Air Force violated Line of Control", following which "Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled" and Indian aircraft went back.
He later added that the aircraft faced "timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force" and ended up releasing "payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot".
No casualties or damage occurred, the military spokesman said.
Ties between Pakistan and India have been tense since a suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir killed over 40 Indian soldiers, with New Delhi blaming Pakistan of being complicit in the attack — a charge Islamabad has denied vehemently and from the get-go.
In response to India's allegations, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised New Delhi to conduct an investigation if provided “actionable evidence” but also warned that Pakistan will "retaliate" if attacked. The Pakistan army has also warned India to avoid "any misadventure", saying it could have dangerous consequences.
On the other hand, while Jaish-e-Muhammad had claimed responsibility for the attack, New Delhi immediately blamed Islamabad and also announced that it would launch a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community.
Furthermore, India has scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and has imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on its goods, barring the exports of tomatoes to Pakistan and denying visas to Pakistani athletes.
The international community has expressed alarm over the situation and as Delhi is ratcheting up regional tensions, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also cancelled his scheduled official trip to Japan.
The Indians are like fox, they are testing us to see how well prepared we are. Never ever test the Pakistani Armed forces or you will learn the lesson hard way.
I would request both the countries to focus their fight to end poverty in South Asia. Spread love!
If Pakistan fires when the Indian jets are over its own airspace, then Pakistan would have fired the first shot and opened the innings. Next whatever happens is in His hands.
Indians checking PAF war-preparedness and exposing radar locations. This is expected to happen many times before any major attack.
Reduce the tension as much as possible. A war sould be catastrophic for both the countries and especially for Pakistan, we don't have that many cushion and shock absorbers. Yes, that is the realty. Can these issues be discussed between two military high commands? Exactly, why can't we sign an extradition treaty with India and let them have whoever they want to prosecute subject to the extradition treaty and a fair judicial process. Why these folks are continuously hijacking a nation of 22 crores? Are they our heros of some sort? Enough is enough, there is no need for continuous layers of secrecy and embodiment of 'deep state' issues.
I suppose he has proof and actionable intelligence about these claims...
modi is trying his war tactics to win election, he will do everything to divert public opinion from his failures on many fronts
@Changez Khan,
"The Indians are like fox, they are testing us to see how well prepared we are. Never ever test the Pakistani Armed forces or you will learn the lesson hard way."
Ohh, we are so scared. Which lesson are you talking about, 1971 or 1999???
Punish the violations.
India tests Pakistan resolve... Pakistan acts accordingly.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
What’s the proof?
@MALIK , Sir, Fully support your views. Terrorism is our common enemy. No shame in collaboratively terminating them.
Both countries should jointly investigate the intelligence failure possibility of external internal causes and any involvement of internal or external terrorists
If Mr. Imran is sincere, let him surrender Masood, Hafiz and Davood to India. War clouds will disappear naturally.
What is going on. Don't sleep until 2020.
There is no proof, we need actionable intelligence to verify as we are peace loving nation
@Throw, : No proof but big talk. In the meantime, proof is being written.
Much ado about nothing.
Modi well knows India shall suffer heavy losses against the Khan Bajwah team.
No mercy for the enemies of Pakistan. Pakistan Zinda Abad Pakistan Armed Forces Zinda Abad
War is what Pakistan does not want, and Modi cannot afford. Enough said...
For all Indians friend questioning Imran sincerity about having a better relationship with India, then look at his past visit of India in any capacity. Listen to his past speeches in India, he is not your regular leader. He is one of his kind. Pakistan zindabad.
Dropped pay load and thats normal not to react!!!!!
What a time to be in Pakistan for holidays Just saw two fighter jet over my house in AJK and hearing jet sounds since 5:30am everyone woke up because of that
And that payload contained the actionable intelligence on JeM that Pakistan had requested for.
Welcome Indo brothers to Pakistan. I would love to show you Pakistan as a guide. Please don't come here a foe as you are my brethren.
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
@Srinivas, If Modi is sincere let him surrender Kulbushan, killers of Samjhauta express, murderers of Kashmiris and Gujrat and those responsible for Multi Bahni.