DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Dialogue not war' is the solution to Pak-India problems: Turkish ambassador

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 26, 2019

Email

Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul underscores the need for negotiations to find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue. — Turkish embassy in Islamabad
Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul underscores the need for negotiations to find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue. — Turkish embassy in Islamabad

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Monday said that Istanbul is aligned with Islamabad's stance on the Kashmir issue, as he stressed that the only solution to Pak-India problems is "dialogue and not war".

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Yurdakul said that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had condemned the Pulwama attack but underscored the need for negotiations to find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.

The ambassador said that Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers, during a phone call, had declared the resolution of the Kashmir issue as imperative, adding that the two countries are in agreement on all bilateral matters.

Yurdakul acknowledged Pakistan's central role in fight against terrorism, recalling that Pakistan backed Turkey in the face of every challenge and was among the first countries to declare Fethullah Gulen a terrorist.

"Pakistan and Turkey have been battling terrorism for the past 30 to 40 years, and taking indiscriminate action against all terrorist organisations," he said.

The Turkish ambassador questioned where those raising voices from the European Union were when the "two countries were passing through challenges".

Yurdakul said that Pakistan and Turkey are working on a strategic economic framework, which he said would be finalised soon.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit of Turkey was a "very successful" one, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would do a reciprocal visit of Pakistan following the local body elections.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
nationalist
Feb 26, 2019 01:14am

So insightful...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

The divide over Kashmir
Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.