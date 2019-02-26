'Dialogue not war' is the solution to Pak-India problems: Turkish ambassador

Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul on Monday said that Istanbul is aligned with Islamabad's stance on the Kashmir issue, as he stressed that the only solution to Pak-India problems is "dialogue and not war".

Speaking at a press conference in the capital, Yurdakul said that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had condemned the Pulwama attack but underscored the need for negotiations to find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.

The ambassador said that Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers, during a phone call, had declared the resolution of the Kashmir issue as imperative, adding that the two countries are in agreement on all bilateral matters.

Yurdakul acknowledged Pakistan's central role in fight against terrorism, recalling that Pakistan backed Turkey in the face of every challenge and was among the first countries to declare Fethullah Gulen a terrorist.

"Pakistan and Turkey have been battling terrorism for the past 30 to 40 years, and taking indiscriminate action against all terrorist organisations," he said.

The Turkish ambassador questioned where those raising voices from the European Union were when the "two countries were passing through challenges".

Yurdakul said that Pakistan and Turkey are working on a strategic economic framework, which he said would be finalised soon.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit of Turkey was a "very successful" one, adding that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would do a reciprocal visit of Pakistan following the local body elections.