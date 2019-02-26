DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FM Qureshi, British secretary of state discuss Pak-India political situation

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 26, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed the British secretary of state that Pakistan desires a peaceful neighbourhood and would not allow its territory to be used against anyone. — APP
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed the British secretary of state that Pakistan desires a peaceful neighbourhood and would not allow its territory to be used against anyone. — APP

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs, Jeremy Hunt spoke over the phone on Tuesday regarding the evolving situation of peace and security in the region, particularly in the context of Pulwama incident.

Qureshi, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, informed his British counterpart that despite aggressive rhetoric emanating from India, Pakistan has offered cooperation in investigating the Pulwama incident and asked the Modi government to share actionable evidence in this regard.

The foreign minister underscored that Pakistan desires a peaceful neighbourhood and would not allow its territory to be used against anyone, and that it remains committed to working for peace and stability in the region. He urged the UK to use its influence to defuse tensions in the region.

Hunt, the British secretary of state, said that the UK was carefully monitoring the situation, and urged restraint on all sides. He assured that the UK would play its due role in reducing tensions between the two South Asian neighbours as he encouraged resolution of issues in a peaceful manner.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact and continue to consult each other on issues of mutual interest.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have sharply spiked since last week’s attack on Central Reserve Police Force in Indian-Occupied Kashmir in which 44 security personnel were killed. Hostile statements by Indian leaders and provocative reporting by Indian media have added to the already tense environment. Besides the war hysteria, India has initiated non-kinetic punitive measures against Pakistan and removed the Most Favoured Nation trade tag for Pakistan and lobbied to retain Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

The divide over Kashmir
Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.