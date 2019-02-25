PM reiterates commitment to clamping down on money laundering

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered that financial monitoring units be activated across the country as he reiterated his commitment to clamping down on elements involved in money laundering, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister, as per the radio broadcast network, issued the directives during a meeting in Islamabad to review the progress of measures taken to cut the illegal flow of money out of Pakistan.

The premier, who had last week said that he wants money laundering to become "an expensive risk", today said that "elements involved in money laundering do not deserve any concession and their reality should be exposed before the nation."

Prime Minister Khan branded money laundering an evil practice that has caused an irreparable loss to the country's economy.

The prime minister also received a briefing during the meeting. He was informed that fines to the tune of Rs247 million have been imposed on various banks for over fake accounts, whereas 109 officers are being investigated.

Furthermore, the prime minister was told that memoranda of understandings (MoUs) have been penned with UK, Australia, UAE and Qatar to enhance the process of financial intelligence sharing.

Last week, the prime minister had instructed his cabinet to "double up" their efforts to curb money laundering, and made it clear that those indulging in the practice are "the nation's enemies and do not deserve any leniency".

He had condemned the practice, saying: "by embezzling public funds and moving them abroad to amass personal fortunes, not only did the country encounter a severe financial crisis [due to the actions of these individuals], but the nation was thrust in a quagmire of loans."