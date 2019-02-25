Dr Arslan Khalid appointed as Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the appointment of Dr Arslan Khalid as the Prime Minister's Focal Person on Digital Media, PID shared in a tweet on Monday.

According to an earlier notification shared on the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) website, Dr Khalid was appointed as the Secretary Social Media of PTI on March 1, 2018. Before this, he had served as the Operations Head of the party's social media team.

Dr Khalid led the digital media campaign for the 2018 general elections, as per the PTI website's profile of the newly-appointed focal person.

Prior to working as the operational lead for the social media team, he led PTI Lahore's social team.

He is a graduate of the King Edward Medical University and an entrepreneur.

"He started his journey with PTI and Imran Khan more than a decade ago and has been actively working for the party on social media," the website stated.

In a tweet shared on his Twitter account, Dr Khalid said he was "humbled and honoured" with his new assignment.

"Challenges are uphill but [the] solution lies in innovative ideas, hard work and teamwork. Will do my best to match the expectations," he added.