DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

MNA Mohsin Dawar removed from NA's Foreign Affairs committee, alleges foul play

Dawn.com | Amir WasimFebruary 25, 2019

Email

PTM leader Mohsin Dawar (center). — Photo courtesy Dawar's Twitter profile
PTM leader Mohsin Dawar (center). — Photo courtesy Dawar's Twitter profile

Independent MNA Mohsin Dawar on Monday complained about his removal from the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and subsequent placement on the relatively unknown Standing Committee on House and Library.

He was replaced by a PTI MNA from Charsadda, Fazal Muhammad Khan, on the Foreign Affairs committee.

Dawar — who is associated with the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) and has had a troubled relationship with security agencies — in a tweet accused NA Speaker Asad Qaiser of bowing to vested interests in the Pakistani state by ordering his removal from the committee.

Notification of Dawar's removal from Foreign Affairs committee.
Notification of Dawar's removal from Foreign Affairs committee.

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal, the director media of the National Assembly, confirmed the development. There was no reason given for the change.

Dawar told our correspondents that he learned about the matter after arriving at the assembly today.

He said he brought the NA speaker's attention to the matter, but the latter had no knowledge of the change. Dawar said the NA speaker found out later after he (Qaiser) made some inquiries.

Dawar said he was "not satisfied" with Qaiser's response and will raise the matter with opposition lawmakers.

Earlier, Dawar and fellow MNA Ali Wazir, who is also associated with the PTM, were forcibly prevented from travelling to Dubai to participate in a cultural event. They were told that their names had been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) in connection with a case registered against them in Swabi.

Though their names were eventually ordered to be struck off from the ECL, the two were again prevented from travelling, this time domestically, to attend the funeral of Professor Arman Loni in Loralai, Balochistan in February.

Earlier last year, Dawar was also banned from entering North Waziristan for three months before the Peshawar High Court eventually set aside that ban.

Dawar is a key figure in the PTM.

The PTM is a rights-based alliance that, besides calling for the de-mining of the former tribal areas and greater freedom of movement in the latter, has insisted on an end to the practices of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and unlawful detentions, and for their practitioners to be held to account within a truth and reconciliation framework.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

The divide over Kashmir
Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.