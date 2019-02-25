DAWN.COM

Aleem Khan's physical remand extended till March 5

Rana Bilal | Ali WaqarFebruary 25, 2019

NAB prosecutor says PTI leader Aleem Khan did not mention details of properties bought and sold in Dubai. — DawnNewsTV
An accountability court in Lahore on Monday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Aleem Khan until March 5.

Khan is in custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly owning assets beyond his known sources of income. He is named in multiple corruption cases including one involving offshore company Hexam Investment Overseas Ltd, and inquiries into his involvement in the Park View Housing Society, River Age Housing Society, and Multan Road.

During today's hearing, NAB had requested the accountability court grant it 15-day physical remand of Khan, saying that the former provincial minister had failed to disclose the details of his properties in Dubai.

Updating the court about the progress in the investigation, the NAB prosecutor said the anti-graft body had obtained a record of properties bought and sold by Khan in Dubai amounting to 28 million UAE dirhams. The amount was not mentioned in Khan's asset details, NAB prosecutor said.

The NAB prosecutor also told the court that Khan had been unable to provide a money trail for a property he owned in Lahore which had been sold. According to NAB, Khan had availed benefits up to Rs140 million under the Federal Board of Revenue's tax amnesty scheme.

Reporters barred from courtroom

Journalists protested before Khan when they were barred from entering the courtroom. In response to a question regarding the matter, Khan said the decision to bar reporters' entry in the courtroom was an "administrative matter".

