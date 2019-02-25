Nawaz’s plea for bail on medical grounds rejected by Islamabad High Court
The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking release of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption case.
An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the short order in the open court, saying the petition for bail on medical grounds lacked merit.
Court reasons for rejecting Sharif's petition
- He sought his release on bail solely on medical grounds
- Sharif's medical reports do not suggest his continued incarceration would be harmful to his life
- He is already receiving "best possible medical treatment available" to any Pakistani
- His condition cannot be regarded as an extraordinary situation or case of extreme hardship
- The petition was without any merit
The 9-page detailed order notes that Sharif sought his release on bail "solely" on medical grounds. It points out that the former premier had previously filed a second petition seeking suspension of his sentence and release on bail on merits of the case, but subsequently withdrew the same.
While observing that the court has the jurisdiction to suspend a sentence or to release a prisoner on bail (whether under trial or convicted) under Article 199 of the Constitution, the order says: "However, such jurisdiction is to be exercised sparingly, in extraordinary circumstances and in cases of extreme hardship."
Talking about whether Sharif's condition could be termed as an "extraordinary situation and one of extreme hardship", the bench referred to a number of cases, including that of PPP leader Sharjeel Memon, whose bail plea on medical grounds was refused.
In ‘The State Vs. Haji Kabeer Khan’ case, the Supreme Court observed that an accused "would not be entitled to the grant of bail, if he is getting proper treatment either in hospital or jail," the order noted.
"None of the reports [about Sharif's condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner, in any way, would be detrimental to his life," it added.
According to the judgement: "The petitioner [Sharif] has been hospitalised time and again since January, 2019, whenever he made complaints about his indisposition. In fact the reports of board of doctors and various teams constituted, are indicative of the fact that petitioner is receiving best possible medical treatment available to any individual in Pakistan."
"The referred fact cannot be regarded as an ‘extraordinary situation’and/or case of ‘extreme hardship’ [...] being indisposed per se cannot form basis to be released on bail.
"In the instant [Nawaz Sharif's] case, the law was duly followed and the petitioner was taken to the hospital as and when he complained about his health."
The court, concluding its order, said it found the "petition to be without merit" and dismissed the same.
Verdict 'disappointing': PML-N
The senior leadership of the PML-N was present in the court to hear the verdict, while supporters chanted slogans in favour of the party supremo outside. Speaking to the media, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi deemed the verdict "disappointing".
"We have always respected court orders; we respect this one as well. We will take all legal routes that are available [to challenge]," said Abbasi. "The treatment required [for Sharif] cannot be provided in jail; it is important that he is released [from jail]."
Sharif was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail — where he is serving his sentence — to Jinnah Hospital 10 days earlier.
Following the verdict, Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz shared a line on Twitter from a poem by Punjabi/Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi: "Dua Shakir tu mangi rakh, dua jaane, Khuda jaane."
Accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had on December 24, 2018 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company (ASCL) and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference, and awarded him seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.
The bench had on Wednesday reserved the decision on the petition seeking the suspension of seven-year sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.
'Bail plea on medical grounds'
In his concluding arguments before the IHC bench, lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris had argued that successive medical boards were of the view that Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases, and they recommended his further medical investigation and examination.
Haris said that doctors were not taking any responsibility of Sharif’s treatment and this was the reason that since the middle of January, six different medical boards had been constituted to examine his health condition.
He said that the former premier was suffering from issues related to kidney, hypertension and diabetes, besides having cardiac problems.
Haris told the bench that the report of a medical board had even suggested that Sharif should undergo angiography, adding that in a previous angiography it was found that he was suffering from multiple complications that had led to his surgery.
He requested the court to suspend the sentence of Sharif, enabling him to get timely treatment from the doctor of his choice.
The additional prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Jahanzeb Bharwana, on the other hand, opposed the suspension of the sentence, saying that the medical reports did not raise any apprehension that the life of the PML-N supremo was in danger while being imprisoned.
He argued that the Supreme Court had in various cases — including the NAB’s appeal against the suspension of Sharif’s sentence in the Avenfield properties reference — outlined criteria according to which the high court could not grant bail to any convict under such circumstances.
The former prime minister has challenged his conviction in the IHC, claiming that the accountability court’s verdict in the case is marred with flaws and legal lacunas.
This ought to be interesting...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
If court decides to suspend the sentence of Sharif on medical reasons then all such criminals should also be released!
You can be sure that NS will get bail. The most important thing in his favour is that he is from Punjab, they get special treatment from the court. It is people like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Dr Asim and Sherjil Memon from Sindh, who are punished with the full force of law. If Pakistan is to change that all people, irrespective of their ethnicity, religion, gender or social status, should be treated equally before the law.
"Haris said that doctors were not taking any responsibility of Sharif’s treatment".
If above is true, the doctors should be reprimanded for unprofessional conduct. It's doctors' responsibility to take care of patients regardless of the status, religion, cast, gender etc.
May he get justice.
Test case for IHC if they buckle under NS political pressure or treat him according to law.
Honourable court will not let criminal looters of poor nation go out of prison. In that case all the criminals in prison should get sane level of judgment. People have trust in court Judgment and they mustn't lose their trust
All the best NS. I loved the way how you faced the courts and law. Very few people do that in Pakistan.
@Patriot, What about Zardari and Rao Anwar?
A NRO has already taken place and the entire nation knows about it. This is all just drama.
Nawaz will get the bail and go abroad for medical treatment to come back in 10 years time to rule the country again and steal from the treasury and build his empire, the cycle goes on.
@Comments,
Please don't make irrational demands. We all know that elites cannot be compared to common man under the existing judiciary.
I think it's fair to call NS by as Prisoner Number xxx.....which is not going to change anytime soon....
Stop was time and resources on such criminals.
@Anti-Corruption , The script is being dramatized, it's in the script and in the next step he will be allowed to get treatment from the doctor and hospital of his choice. Then the Sharif family will move to London and live happily with the looted wealth of this poor and duffer nation.
@Patriot,
You are right to the extent that NS may get favors from the judiciary due to his root-base in Punjab but cannot agree with you on culprits like Zardari, Dr. Asim , Shrjeel etc. All who has robbed my dear country men of their hard earned money should be questioned. If they are found innocent after trial then we will not hold any grudge against them. But just because NS gets clean chit, does not mean that these people should go unquestioned.
Should this situation not serve as an eye-opener for the former PM. If he truly believes that proper medical attention is not available to prisoners, then he is tacitly admitting that his decades of political service to this country did not remedy this situation. I hope the court can point this out to him while the throw out his appeal for bail.
At most, the court must demand that all fines imposed on him as part of his sentence be paid in full before a bail option is given.
@shoaib,
Lets see. IHC record is not too good.
@Patriot, 100% agreed. The people from big provinces are always treated differently. This is the poison that has brought our motherland to this point. If criminal like Nawaz Sharif who ruined the economy of this country, who has special links with our worst enemy, is released and let go then it will be the biggest mistake of our establishment and injustice to Pakistan.
Hi, can someone please inform people why is it that these politicians who have robed this country and destroyed it, are getting basil all the time? Why haven't they been given prison sentences? We must have a very corrupt justice system for this to be happening. They put the corrupt politicians away in China and Iran, so why is Pakistan not doing the same?
Let him have a deal, let his both son come back to Pakistan, while he can go were ever he want to go and get treatment. Surely that's the least the run away boys can do for their father. This leader had no mercy for the poor. What about all the sick in prison. should they be let out. One rule, and one rule only should apply.
No NRO
An appropriate decision.
Islamabad High Court has refused bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds…
@Patriot, feeling sorry for you
Great decision. If he had been released all other criminals would pretend to be ill and seek freedom too
Good decision. Justice finally served. Thanks IHC.
@Taimur_Ijaz, He is getting justice !
Good judgement by the bench. The law should be same for all. No political pressures please.
@Masood, Really ? I doubt it very much.
@Anti-Corruption ,
There is nothing wrong with him. He doesn't want to serve his time. Why only London, did Tony Blair want to be treated in Islamabad?
Great decision.
Very disappointing, You cannot lock up opposition behind bar for so long.
Good decision ! Rule for all .Many prisoners are sick more than these politicians and need to be consider too if elites are released based on their power and influence.
Before jail term all these corrupts politicians very healthy.After behind bars pain starts.
@Patriot, Don’t always bring ethnicity into politics. All three names you mentioned were From PPP & it shows your sole support to PPP. Musharraf wasn’t from Punjab but out on bail? Qaim Ali Shah , faryal talpur , Asif Zardari etc etc all looted to Sindh but never convicted. So Better forget ethnicity
@Patriot, how about it now? People like you should also stop thinking the worst in these new times. Be hopeful!
@Taimur_Ijaz, This is the justice he got.
@Aamir, no one has looted this nation the way your beloved Nawaz Sharif has.
@what do you have to say now that the verdict is announced
Great verdict! He can request for treatment in jail
~rols
It couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.
Next in line for similar treatment: AAZ, Shahbaz and Khadim Rizvi.
NS should be provided the medical care he needs but in Pakistan.
@Patriot, Don't spread ignorance. Dr, Asim is not in jail and free and Memon is in hospital for treatment.
Great decision. It strengthens the confidence of a common man on our judiciary.
Simply, another setback for Nawaz Sharif and no NRO, as he expected!
@Taimur_Ijaz, Justice has been delivered.
@Aamir, very few people have robbed a country of 200 million like he has!