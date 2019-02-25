IHC to decide today on Nawaz’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference

The Islamabad High Court will announce today its decision on a petition seeking release of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on bail on medical grounds.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will announce the decision in the open court. The bench had on Wednesday reserved the decision on the petition seeking the suspension of seven-year sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

Accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had on December 24, 2018 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company (ASCL) and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference, and awarded him seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

In his concluding arguments before the IHC bench, lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris had argued that successive medical boards were of the view that Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases, and they recommended his further medical investigation and examination.

Sharif was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail — where he was serving his sentence — to Jinnah Hospital 10 days back.

Haris said that doctors were not taking any responsibility of Sharif’s treatment and this was the reason that since the middle of January, six different medical boards had been constituted to examine his health condition.

He said that the former premier was suffering from issues related to kidney, hypertension and diabetes, besides having cardiac problems.

Haris told the bench that the report of a medical board had even suggested that Sharif should undergo angiography, adding that in a previous angiography it was found that he was suffering from multiple complications that had led to his surgery.

He requested the court to suspend the sentence of Sharif, enabling him to get timely treatment from the doctor of his choice.

The additional prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Jahanzeb Bharwana, on the other hand, opposed the suspension of the sentence, saying that the medical reports did not raise any apprehension that the life of the PML-N supremo was in danger while being imprisoned.

He argued that the Supreme Court had in various cases — including the NAB’s appeal against the suspension of Sharif’s sentence in the Avenfield properties reference — outlined criteria according to which the high court could not grant bail to any convict under such circumstances.

The former prime minister has challenged his conviction in the IHC, claiming that the accountability court’s verdict in the case is marred with flaws and legal lacunas.