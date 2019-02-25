IHC rejects Nawaz’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizia reference

The Islamabad High Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking release of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on bail on medical grounds.

An IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani announced the 9-page short order in the open court, saying bail could not be given on medical grounds.

The court order discussed PPP leader Sharjeel Memon's case, in which bail on medical grounds was refused.

The verdict also went into details of cases — including the Talat Ishaq case and Qaim Ali Shah case — in which the courts have considered exceptional circumstances for release of convicts.

The senior leadership of the PML-N was present in the court to hear the verdict, while supporters chanted slogans in favour of the party supremo outside. Speaking to the media, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi deemed the verdict "disappointing".

PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tallal Chauhdry, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and others speak to media outside the court. ─ DawnNewsTV

"We have always respected court orders; we respect this one as well. Will take all legal routes that are available [to challenge]," said Abbasi. "The treatment required [for Sharif] cannot be provided in jail; it is important that he is released [from jail]."

Sharif was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail — where he is serving his sentence — to Jinnah Hospital 10 days back.

Following the verdict, Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz shared a line on Twitter from a poem by Punjabi/Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi: "Dua Shakir tu mangi rakh, dua jaane, Khuda jaane."

Accountability court Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had on December 24, 2018 convicted Sharif in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills Company (ASCL) and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference, and awarded him seven years imprisonment with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

The bench had on Wednesday reserved the decision on the petition seeking the suspension of seven-year sentence awarded to Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

'Bail plea on medical grounds'

In his concluding arguments before the IHC bench, lead defence counsel Khawaja Haris had argued that successive medical boards were of the view that Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases, and they recommended his further medical investigation and examination.

Haris said that doctors were not taking any responsibility of Sharif’s treatment and this was the reason that since the middle of January, six different medical boards had been constituted to examine his health condition.

He said that the former premier was suffering from issues related to kidney, hypertension and diabetes, besides having cardiac problems.

Haris told the bench that the report of a medical board had even suggested that Sharif should undergo angiography, adding that in a previous angiography it was found that he was suffering from multiple complications that had led to his surgery.

He requested the court to suspend the sentence of Sharif, enabling him to get timely treatment from the doctor of his choice.

The additional prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Jahanzeb Bharwana, on the other hand, opposed the suspension of the sentence, saying that the medical reports did not raise any apprehension that the life of the PML-N supremo was in danger while being imprisoned.

He argued that the Supreme Court had in various cases — including the NAB’s appeal against the suspension of Sharif’s sentence in the Avenfield properties reference — outlined criteria according to which the high court could not grant bail to any convict under such circumstances.

The former prime minister has challenged his conviction in the IHC, claiming that the accountability court’s verdict in the case is marred with flaws and legal lacunas.