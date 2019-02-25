Nawaz’s angiography deferred yet again

LAHORE: A decision on performing angiography on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was deferred yet again on Sunday, apparently for other than medical reasons.

His personal physician, Dr Adnan, said only the government would decide where and when to perform the medical procedure on Nawaz Sharif as he was suffering from stent blockage besides a stage 3 kidney problem.

Mr Sharif, serving a seven-year term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail, was admitted to the Jinnah Hospital 10 days back.

The angiography was delayed on Sunday apparently in the wake of a decision of the Islamabad High Court on bail petition of Nawaz likely to be announced on Monday.

Maryam Nawaz hoped the decision would be in favour of her father.

Ms Nawaz, who visited her father at the Hospital for two hours, told the media that the family was hoping for a favourable court verdict today (Monday).

Responding to a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that treatment of Mr Sharif’s cost the national exchequer over Rs280m, she asked ‘when Imran Khan has ever spoken the truth?’

The PML-N workers assembled outside the hospital and raised slogans in her favour and against Prime Minister Imran Khan while at Jati Umra residence of the Sharifs special prayers were held for the health and release of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has decided to move the court against placing its president Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A party official said it had completed consultation with their legal team for the purpose and would file the petition in a day or two.

On the other hand the newly-formed joint investigation team probing the 2014 Model Town tragedy afresh has summoned former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, ex-law minister Rana Sana and other accused on today (Monday).

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2019