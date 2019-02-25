DAWN.COM

Nawaz’ angiography deferred yet again

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 25, 2019

Delay is apparently in wake of IHC's verdict on bail petition of Nawaz Sharif that is likely to be announced today. — AFP
LAHORE: A decision on performing angiography in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was deferred yet again on Sunday, apparently for other than medical reasons.

His personal physician, Dr Adnan, said only the government would decide where and when to perform the medical procedure on Nawaz Sharif as he was suffering from stent blockage besides a stage 3 kidney problem.

Mr Sharif, serving a seven-year term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail, was admitted to the Jinnah Hospital 10 days back.

The angiography was delayed on Sunday apparently in the wake of a decision of the Islamabad High Court on bail petition of Nawaz likely to be announced on Monday.

Maryam Nawaz hoped the decision would be in favour of her father.

Ms Nawaz, who visited her father at the Hospital for two hours, told the media that the family was hoping for a favourable court verdict today (Monday).

Responding to a question about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that treatment of Mr Sharif’s cost the national exchequer over Rs280m, she asked ‘when Imran Khan has ever spoken the truth?’

The PML-N workers assembled outside the hospital and raised slogans in her favour and against Prime Minister Imran Khan while at Jati Umra residence of the Sharifs special prayers were held for the health and release of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the PML-N has decided to move the court against placing its president Shahbaz Sharif’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A party official said it had completed consultation with their legal team for the purpose and would file the petition in a day or two.

On the other hand the newly-formed joint investigation team probing the 2014 Model Town tragedy afresh has summoned former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, ex-law minister Rana Sana and other accused on today (Monday).

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2019

Aamir
Feb 25, 2019 09:03am

Bravo NS. I loved the way you how you faced the courts and the law. Very few people do that in Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Feb 25, 2019 09:37am

He had a heart bi-pass. His heart is strong. An angiogram only shows if arteries are clogged or not from eating fatty foods.

Recommend 0
Comments
Feb 25, 2019 09:38am

If angiography was needed; it could have been performed any time. N-League should stop playing sickening games.

Recommend 0
Suryakant Agrawal
Feb 25, 2019 09:41am

Send him to Medanta Gurgaon (Delhi). They have world class angioplasty facility at lowest cost, just about US $3500

Recommend 0

