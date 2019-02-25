DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

South Korea plans pilgrims’ visit to Buddhist sacred sites

APPUpdated February 25, 2019

Email

Ranigat is a part of the origin of the Buddhist Gandhara Civilization. – Photo by Naveed Yousafzai
Ranigat is a part of the origin of the Buddhist Gandhara Civilization. – Photo by Naveed Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD: The South Korean government has planned to arrange a pilot pilgrims’ tour to the Buddhist sacred places in Gandhara, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, by March or April this year.

This was stated by Ambassador of South Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu while talking to this news agency. The ambassador said he was working on the arrangements for sending the Buddhist pilgrims to the sacred places in KP.

He said the initiative would help further strengthen cultural ties between the two countries besides boosting religious tourism in Pakistan.

Read more: Korean scholar highlights Pakistan’s tourism potential

Mr Sung-Kyu said the initiative would be followed by two other projects for capacity building of treating historical artifacts and inviting historical and archeological officials and academia, preferably from museums having collections of the Buddhist art of Gandhara, to Korea.

He said Pakistan and South Korea were enjoying warm cultural relations which were deep-rooted in history. Especially common heritage of Buddhism is of particular importance for further cementing cultural and religious ties between the two countries.

The ambassador recently handed over state-of-the-art conservation equipment worth $50,000 to the Department of Archeology and Museums in Islamabad.

The conservation equipment will help preservation of the moveable antiquities, especially specimen of the Buddhist art, uncovered from the archeological remains of Buddhist sanctuaries in the ancient Gandhara region.

The equipment included environmental control system for museum, devices for cleaning and conservation of antiquities, including conservation consumables, stereo-microscope and ultrasonic cleaner.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

The divide over Kashmir
Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.