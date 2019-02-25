DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Neglected today, ancient ponds could help overcome water shortage

Hamid AsgharUpdated February 25, 2019

Email

A large ancient pond and banyan tree remain a landmark of the Dariala Sehgan village in Gujar Khan tehsil. — Dawn
A large ancient pond and banyan tree remain a landmark of the Dariala Sehgan village in Gujar Khan tehsil. — Dawn

GUJAR KHAN: Ponds have been an important method of storing rainwater for much of human civilisation, and in rural parts of the Potohar region were considered an essential part of a village or a small locality.

Under the Mughals and other ancient rules, the Potohar region was dotted with small and large ponds, banyan and peepal trees at their banks. They were used for washing and bathing, for cattle and for recreation. Some of these ponds remain, in spite of neglect by current administrations.

Fishery was also availed as an additional activity in villages. Daultala town had four large ponds with well paved banks that were visited by residents all day, and people would swim there in the summer.

According to local agriculture officer Shahzad Mumtaz, keeping these ponds filled with sufficient rainwater also benefits the groundwater table in nearby areas. In addition, these ponds have a positive influence on the weather, curtailing severe hot weather and allowing plantations nearby to flourish.

Mr Mumtaz noted that since these ponds have fallen out of use, a large number of town residents have faced an acute water shortage. Meanwhile the nearby Nata village overcame a water shortage by building a pond; in the past, they would fetch water from other localities.

Dawn has observed that the increase and spread of people and unplanned construction has destroyed the catchments of these ancient dams.

Rainwater now drains directly into nullahs and drains, and encroachments of public land as well as a lack of managements also lets rainwater got to waste.

The result has been an acute water shortage, particularly in rain-irrigated areas.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

The divide over Kashmir
Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.