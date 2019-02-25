DAWN.COM

Defending motherland most sacred act, says COAS

Abid MehdiUpdated February 25, 2019

Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa visits troops along Sialkot Working Boundary. — INP
Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa visits troops along Sialkot Working Boundary. — INP

SIALKOT: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that defending the motherland is the most sacred act and the Pakistan Army is ready to perform its duty to safeguard the country’s boundaries.

He stated this while talking to soldiers during his visit to Sialkot Working Boundary on Sunday.

The COAS interacted with soldiers performing duties along the Working Boundary.

He appreciated the high morale and state of readiness of the valiant soldiers who are selflessly contributing to a safer and peaceful Pakistan.

The army chief said the national defence was in strong hands and it was difficult to beat them.

Bajwa visits troops along Sialkot Working Boundary

He said Pakistan would pay the enemy back in the same coin against any Indian war aggression.

Gen Bajwa said the Pakistan Army had the full capability to defend every inch of the motherland. “There is not anything more sacred than defending the motherland. I take pride in leading an army which is ever ready to perform this duty,” he said.

The COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on operational preparedness and security and training aspects.

He said: “Pakistan is a peace-loving country but we cannot be intimidated or coerced. Any aggression or misadventure shall be paid back in the same coin.”

Meanwhile, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited forward operating air bases of the Pakistan Air Force on Sunday, adds PPI.

While interacting with the combat crew, the air chief said: “We are a peace-loving nation, but if war is imposed on us, we will defend the aerial frontiers of our motherland at any cost.

The PAF, alongside other defence forces, is ever ready to take on all kinds of challenges with operational preparedness and immaculate ­synergy.

“The Pakistan Air Force will thwart any misadventure by the enemy and is ready to respond with full force as per aspirations of the nation,” he said.

The air chief expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the bases and lauded the high morale of the combat crew.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2019

