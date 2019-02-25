DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Action planned against Balochistan govt employees taking part in politics

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated February 25, 2019

Email

Government employees found guilty of misconduct could be sacked, sources say. — Dawn
Government employees found guilty of misconduct could be sacked, sources say. — Dawn

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to take strict action against government officials who are actively involved in politics, according to sources.

The official sources said on Saturday the provincial government had come to know that persons working in some government departments were taking part in politics from the platforms of different political parties. They said the competent authorities had taken notice of the reports and decided to take action against such government employees as it was a clear violation of the code of conduct.

“The government is going to take legal action against such employees under relevant laws with immediate effect,” the sources said, adding that under the act those found guilty of misconduct could be sacked.

“Some government employees are members of the central and provincial committees of political parties,” a senior official said, adding that investigations had already been launched in this regard.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.