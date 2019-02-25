Action planned against Balochistan govt employees taking part in politics

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has decided to take strict action against government officials who are actively involved in politics, according to sources.

The official sources said on Saturday the provincial government had come to know that persons working in some government departments were taking part in politics from the platforms of different political parties. They said the competent authorities had taken notice of the reports and decided to take action against such government employees as it was a clear violation of the code of conduct.

“The government is going to take legal action against such employees under relevant laws with immediate effect,” the sources said, adding that under the act those found guilty of misconduct could be sacked.

“Some government employees are members of the central and provincial committees of political parties,” a senior official said, adding that investigations had already been launched in this regard.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2019