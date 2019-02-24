DAWN.COM

Hijacking foiled on Bangladesh-Dubai flight, suspect killed

APFebruary 24, 2019

Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard near a Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane on the tarmac of the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong on Sunday, following an emergency landing after a man apparently attempted to hijack the aircraft. — AFP
Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard near the Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane at the tarmac after an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong. — AFP
Bangladeshi security personnel stand guard near the Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman plane at the tarmac after an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong. — AFP

A flight bound for Dubai from Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, made an emergency landing on Sunday in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a man attempted to hijack the plane, officials said.

The suspect, a Bangladeshi, asked to speak to the country's prime minister before dying from injuries in an exchange of gunfire with military commandos, officials said.

The flight, operated by state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines, took off from Dhaka at 4:35pm for the trip to Dubai via Chittagong.

The pilot made the emergency landing in Chittagong about 40 minutes later, after a crew member reported “suspicious behaviour” by the man, said Rezaul Karim, an official with the Bangladeshi military's inter-service public affairs office.

All 143 passengers and seven crew members aboard the Boeing 737-800 were safely evacuated, Air Vice Marshal Mofidur Rahman said at a news conference broadcast live on Somoy TV.

The commandos fired at the suspect after he shot at them when they asked him to surrender, army Maj Gen Motiur Rahman told reporters, according to ATN TV news. He said that the suspect was carrying a pistol, but did not say where the shooting took place.

The army official said the suspect, whose name has not been released, asked to speak to his wife and to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The suspect died before reaching the hospital, he said.

The suspect appeared to be “mentally imbalanced”, said Air Vice Marshal M. Naim Hassan, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority. “I am saying this because of his behaviour. He wanted to talk to the prime minister.”

Before the suspect was pronounced dead, Rahman had described him as a “terrorist” and said that he had been arrested and was being questioned.

Bangladeshi soldiers could be seen during the live TV broadcast taking positions inside Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, 252 kilometres southeast of Dhaka.

Bikram
Feb 24, 2019 11:13pm

Great work by BD commandos

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 24, 2019 11:14pm

Good police work to subdue unbalanced passenger...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 24, 2019 11:24pm

'Zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and violent extremism' by Sheikh Hasina government.

Recommend 0
Thoughts
Feb 24, 2019 11:27pm

How did he get a gun past security checkpoints????????

Recommend 0
Torus makto
Feb 24, 2019 11:43pm

How can a mentally unbalanced person carry a gun into an international flight?

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Feb 24, 2019 11:50pm

Poor security arrangements at Dhaka Airport

Recommend 0
joe
Feb 25, 2019 12:09am

A bit fishy All 140+ passenger get out of safety. So this gunman was just waiting for all to escape, before opening fire on forces and getting killed.

Recommend 0
MD. IBRAHIM MOLLA
Feb 25, 2019 12:20am

How a gun man enter into a top sequre zone it is big question??

Recommend 0

