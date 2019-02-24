DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Swashbuckling Ingram's record-breaking knock powers Kings to victory over Gladiators

Dawn.comUpdated February 24, 2019

Email

Colin Ingram received thunderous applause after scoring a century. — PSL
Colin Ingram received thunderous applause after scoring a century. — PSL
Umar Akmal celebrating his half-century. — PSL
Umar Akmal celebrating his half-century. — PSL

Karachi Kings courtesy a one-man-army stint by Colin Ingram brutally defeated the Quetta Gladiators with five wickets in hand in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Ingram became the highest scorer in PSL history having put up 127 runs off just 59 balls and also the only one to score a century this season so far.

Quetta Gladiators innings

The Kings had won the toss and decided to field first, leaving the Gladiators to set the target.

Quetta Gladiators posted a 187-run challenge for Karachi Kings.

Umar Akmal emerged as the side's top scorer with 55 runs off 37 deliveries.

Shane Watson and Ahsan Ali were sent to bat first but Ali was out at 2.1 overs after which Rilee Rossouw took over.

Shane scored 25 off 24 balls with two 4s and two 6s in the mix before getting out in the 7th over courtesy Umer Khan. His partner, Rossouw posted 44 off 32 deliveries with four 4s and a single 6. He was bowled out in the 14th over courtesy Aamer Yamin.

By then the Gladiators had already stacked up 124 runs with six more overs to go.

Umar Akmal's brilliant knock along with Anwar Ali (27 off 6) set the stage for a considerable total to defend.

The innings came to an end with the Gladiators having five wickets intact.

Aamer Yamin was the lead wicket taker from the Kings' side with 3 wickets. Umer Khan and Mohammad Amir took one a piece.

Karachi Kings innings

Ingram's dominating performance completely overshadowed the rest of the batsmen whose performances paled in comparison.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings: 1 Colin Munro, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Awais Zia, 4 Colin Ingram, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Ben Dunk (wk), 7 Imad Wasim (capt), 8 Aamer Yamin, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Sohail Khan, 11 Umer Khan

Quetta Gladiators: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Ahsan Ali, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Umar Akmal, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt / wk), 6 Dwayne Smith, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Anwar Ali, 9 Sohail Tanvir, 10 Ghulam Mudassar, 11 Fawad Ahmed

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Feb 24, 2019 11:36pm

Quetta Gladiators (The real Karachi team) has outplayed ARY Kings in all departments so far. ARY Kings is rightly at the bottom of the table. Exceptional captaincy by Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.
Ban on JuD
Updated February 23, 2019

Ban on JuD

THE decision by the country’s civilian and military leadership to take action against militant outfits is significant.
Shrinking deficit
Updated February 23, 2019

Shrinking deficit

Given the scale of the devaluations and the subsidies for exporters, there should be a much faster increase in exports.
February 23, 2019

Marghazar Zoo

GOING by the reports of the past few years, it appears that exotic animals are brought to the Marghazar Zoo in...