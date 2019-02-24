Swashbuckling Ingram's record-breaking knock powers Kings to victory over Gladiators

Karachi Kings courtesy a one-man-army stint by Colin Ingram brutally defeated the Quetta Gladiators with five wickets in hand in the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Ingram became the highest scorer in PSL history having put up 127 runs off just 59 balls and also the only one to score a century this season so far.

Quetta Gladiators innings

The Kings had won the toss and decided to field first, leaving the Gladiators to set the target.

Quetta Gladiators posted a 187-run challenge for Karachi Kings.

Umar Akmal emerged as the side's top scorer with 55 runs off 37 deliveries.

Shane Watson and Ahsan Ali were sent to bat first but Ali was out at 2.1 overs after which Rilee Rossouw took over.

Shane scored 25 off 24 balls with two 4s and two 6s in the mix before getting out in the 7th over courtesy Umer Khan. His partner, Rossouw posted 44 off 32 deliveries with four 4s and a single 6. He was bowled out in the 14th over courtesy Aamer Yamin.

By then the Gladiators had already stacked up 124 runs with six more overs to go.

Umar Akmal's brilliant knock along with Anwar Ali (27 off 6) set the stage for a considerable total to defend.

The innings came to an end with the Gladiators having five wickets intact.

Aamer Yamin was the lead wicket taker from the Kings' side with 3 wickets. Umer Khan and Mohammad Amir took one a piece.

Karachi Kings innings

Ingram's dominating performance completely overshadowed the rest of the batsmen whose performances paled in comparison.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings: 1 Colin Munro, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Awais Zia, 4 Colin Ingram, 5 Liam Livingstone, 6 Ben Dunk (wk), 7 Imad Wasim (capt), 8 Aamer Yamin, 9 Mohammad Amir, 10 Sohail Khan, 11 Umer Khan

Quetta Gladiators: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Ahsan Ali, 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Umar Akmal, 5 Sarfraz Ahmed (capt / wk), 6 Dwayne Smith, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Anwar Ali, 9 Sohail Tanvir, 10 Ghulam Mudassar, 11 Fawad Ahmed