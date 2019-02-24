DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Give peace a chance': Prime Minister Khan responds to Modi

Sanaullah Khan | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated February 24, 2019

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Pakistan PM Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday responded to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments given a day earlier and assured him that he stands by his words that if India provides Pakistan with "actionable intelligence" regarding the February 14 attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama, "we will immediately act”.

On Saturday, Modi had asked Prime Minister Khan to keep his word as a Pathan and fight poverty and illiteracy together with India instead of fighting each other.

Khan today sought to reiterate Pakistan's desire to see stability in the region, saying Modi should "give peace a chance", according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

“In my meeting with PM Modi in December 2015, we had agreed that since poverty alleviation is a priority for our region, we would not allow any terrorist incident to derail peace efforts, however long before Pulwama, these efforts were derailed in September 2018," the premier said, in a reference to India's cancellation of a meeting between the Pakistani and Indian foreign ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last year.

"Sadly, now peace remains elusive due to elections in India,” Khan regretted.

The exchange of remarks between Khan and his Indian counterpart comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack on Indian security forces in Pulwama.

At least 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed on February 14 when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden car into their convoy. According to media reports, Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack but New Delhi immediately blamed Islamabad and threatened a retaliatory attack. It also announced that it would launch a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community. Moreover, India scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on its goods.

In response to India's allegations, Prime Minister Khan promised to conduct an investigation if New Delhi provided “actionable evidence” but also warned that Pakistan will "retaliate" if attacked. On Friday, the Pakistan Army also warned India to avoid "any misadventure", as it could have dangerous consequences.

Pakistan condemns attempts to repeal Article 35-A

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Foreign Office expressed concerns over the expected hearing of petitions in the Supreme Court of India calling for the scrapping of Article 35-A of the Indian constitution.

"Pakistan condemns any such attempts as these are clearly aimed at bringing about demographic changes in the Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoK)," read the statement.

The handout added that "any move in this direction would be a blatant violation of international law and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which prohibit introducing material changes to the disputed territory".

The FO in its statement also expressed grave concern at the evolving situation in IoK.

It noted that following retaliatory attacks against Kashmiris in IoK and several parts of India after the Pulawama attack, the Indian government has demonstrated further heavy-handedness with "enhanced use of force, large-scale arrests, and incarceration of senior Kashmiri leaders".

"The large-scale deployment of additional paramilitary forces, and orders by the local administration to hospitals and about sale of fuel and food grains, are contributing to an atmosphere of extreme intimidation and fear. Immediate steps are required to reverse this frenzy and restore calm," the statement warned.

The FO further called upon the international community to "take cognisance of the situation and counsel India to refrain from further escalation, defuse current tensions and resolve issues through dialogue and engagement".

PAK INDIA TIES
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (56)

1000 characters
Asad
Feb 24, 2019 08:41pm

And the Lion responds...Long live IK.

Recommend 0
LIAQAT ALI KHAN
Feb 24, 2019 08:44pm

we salute our PM Imran khan to keep Modi on track with in no time. Pak Military Zindabad/ Khan paindabad

Recommend 0
Must learn
Feb 24, 2019 08:45pm

PM Modi may please try to increase vote bank through peace initiatives. PM Imran Khan is more than ready to cooperate for peace & normalcy.

Recommend 0
Dave
Feb 24, 2019 08:48pm

Modi has become hostage to hardliners inside India. Do not expect peace from him.

Recommend 0
Naveed Ahmad
Feb 24, 2019 08:52pm

IK is statesman and carries a charismatic personality. This time Pakistan wins the diplomatic war. Whole world did not buy out Indian narrative. This is going to be a precedent that from now on India has to provide evidence before alleging Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Honest OPINION
Feb 24, 2019 08:54pm

Pakistan should employ smart diplomacy to resolve issues.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Feb 24, 2019 09:00pm

Excellent reply by P M Khan... Leadership! Peace!

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2019 09:02pm

When the great leader speaks, the world listens.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2019 09:04pm

One conquered the world, built great hospitals for the helpless and is extremely well versed. The other was banned from entering the US for human butchery.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Feb 24, 2019 09:05pm

Positive comments by Modi and good response by IK. If both leaders fight war against poverty, both countries will be the winners. Let sanity prevail. Let kashmiris decide their own future and move on. We're wasting too much time, money and lives. Pakistan zindabad, Hindustan zindabad

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 24, 2019 09:05pm

Modi is nowhere close to the great Khan.

Recommend 0
tamil
Feb 24, 2019 09:07pm

PM Modi changes color faster than a chameleon , all buster and anger has suddenly fizzeled out seeing superiority of Pak Army and PAF.

Recommend 0
Dave
Feb 24, 2019 09:09pm

Modi is not in power to bring peace, he never got elected to make peace with Kashmiri people or with Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Salman UK
Feb 24, 2019 09:10pm

Bravo! Positive messages from both sides!

Recommend 0
ahmed
Feb 24, 2019 09:18pm

Modi is not a peace lover. He has an election to deal with. He likes PK Bashing to win.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 24, 2019 09:20pm

Well said, Captain!!

Recommend 0
Sadiq
Feb 24, 2019 09:23pm

Long live IMRAN KHAN ... PAKISTAN Zindabad.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Feb 24, 2019 09:24pm

Respected PM IK, you will not have a reciprocal positive response from Modi as this whole situation was fabricated intentionally. No need to engage this rude little man Modi.

Recommend 0
daanish
Feb 24, 2019 09:29pm

India is becoming a banana republic under the rule of Gujrat goon Modi.

Recommend 0
Captain
Feb 24, 2019 09:30pm

Seems ......ice has started to melt......

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 24, 2019 09:38pm

A very good message to Modi - "Give peace a chance'. Let's see, how India respond to this simply message - peace or war, we are ready for either way. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Fakhir
Feb 24, 2019 09:51pm

Good Mr PM

Recommend 0
zf
Feb 24, 2019 09:52pm

IK!

Recommend 0
fan girl
Feb 24, 2019 09:57pm

And what about Indian backed terror in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2019 10:00pm

Modi talks of peace but murders Kashmiris behind everyone's back.

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 24, 2019 10:01pm

If Peace is truly what is going to be discussed between Pakistan and India then All Roads Lead To Rome.

Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 24, 2019 10:01pm

Pakistan should move the IOC and the UN for refocus on Kashmir IOK and the genocide there.

Recommend 0
Saad
Feb 24, 2019 10:11pm

Very good and timely response, 'Give peace a Chance'.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Feb 24, 2019 10:11pm

Peace!!! War has never been a solution to anything, it actually makes the situation far worst than anybody can imagine, two nuclear nations collision is nothing but destruction.

Recommend 0
Iftekhar Hassan
Feb 24, 2019 10:15pm

PM Imran Khan is genius and must be nominated for Noble peace price

Recommend 0
Farooq
Feb 24, 2019 10:18pm

IK you are great

Recommend 0
RDM
Feb 24, 2019 10:21pm

Soon, Article 35 A will be a history.

Recommend 0
Dev
Feb 24, 2019 10:27pm

Great Leader, Love you Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Murtaza M
Feb 24, 2019 10:35pm

Tiger has responded in the most mature manner that no other Pakistani PM has ever done - time for India to rethink their anti Pakistani strategy and fake surgical strikes

Recommend 0
Rani
Feb 24, 2019 10:37pm

Imran khan is a true statesman unlike cheap politician like Modi who is only lookout for his political gain

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Feb 24, 2019 10:40pm

Why the two PMs are talking via media? Can someone give them a "phone" please?

Recommend 0
Anvay Sharma
Feb 24, 2019 10:44pm

I wish we had leadership like Immran Khan Sb. He a mature charismatic and honest leader who wants peace and prosperity for his people and the people of India. Meanwhile, PM Modi lacks the class character and education to lead India. He makes empty threats to appease his base of radical right wingers who he’s trying charge up for upcoming elections. Khan has exposed PM really badly and because of Modi now all Indian are looking silly. Peace and Love between India and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
ismailnust20
Feb 24, 2019 10:46pm

Fear monger MODI & BJP, so inconsistent

Recommend 0
Jim Bo
Feb 24, 2019 10:53pm

Applaud our PM IK of his stance on the recent unfortunate incidence of a bomb blast in Kashmir that resulted in a sad death toll of 44 soldiers. There is no competition between the two leaders of their countries. While Indian PM Modi was moved by the incidence, he jumped the gun accusing Pakistan, when he should have shown his statesmanship in restraint, what our Pakistani PM IK did. Though IK had no choice but to remind the Indian authorities, that threats between two nuclear countries, cannot be taken lightly, there continues tobe a mature response of the two leaders to find a diplomatic solution to the issue of Kashmir. If not before, India should now be serious of a negotiated settlement, than the military stance of India against the resistance of Kashmiri citizens

Recommend 0
Zia Uddin
Feb 24, 2019 10:55pm

Enough is enough. Both India and Pakistan must establish peace and prosperity in the sub-continent. Bury the hatch of several years. Solve all the disputes amicably and peacefully. In this way both the countries shall be winners.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 24, 2019 10:58pm

If Modi send any such request to Pakistan BJP will loose election. Modi Knows this, he has become a victim of his own propaganda. He has lost diplomatically, and now have no choice but to stand down, if he does it, he is gone.

Recommend 0
SachBol
Feb 24, 2019 11:04pm

Enough of the talk about one sided peace. IK has made his points few times. We should not roll down and play weak. Main thing is to emphasize our view point to the world through diplomats and world media.

Recommend 0
Truth
Feb 24, 2019 11:28pm

@Fastrack, I think you know he went right

Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Feb 24, 2019 11:37pm

As always, when the bluster fails an ignominious climb down begins.

Recommend 0
Khabboo
Feb 25, 2019 12:28am

Positive statements from both sides and we still have idiots on here spreading negativity. Grow up people. War is not a game

Recommend 0
Sachin
Feb 25, 2019 07:13am

Pray what do you mean by 'actionable intelligence'?

Recommend 0
Sana
Feb 25, 2019 07:23am

@Fastrack, YOU are right he is far above IK in experience and intelligence

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Feb 25, 2019 07:45am

@Anvay Sharma, And you really want us to believe you are an Indian?

Recommend 0
Raj
Feb 25, 2019 07:47am

What happened to 2006 Mumbai

Recommend 0
RJM
Feb 25, 2019 08:36am

Not words but action Mr Khan

Recommend 0
Habib Zuberi
Feb 25, 2019 08:46am

@Zia Uddin, you have a fine name and have come up with an excellent solution of the outstanding problems between India and Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Shan
Feb 25, 2019 08:46am

IK should investigate and do the right thing why is he asking Moodi govt for providing evidence?

Recommend 0
Orzuv
Feb 25, 2019 08:55am

Wonder what intelligence is considered "actionable"

Recommend 0
rols
Feb 25, 2019 09:13am

as far as i have seen, its hard for a foreigner to identify a pakistani or an indian. 99% look alike, eat and speak same thing. those are main attributes to a culture. so i am sure 99% want peace and sad that 99% is not able to overrule the greedy 1% ~Rols

Recommend 0
iampakistani
Feb 25, 2019 09:38am

I love Nawaz Shairf Diplomacy....we never got such stateman in the history of 70 years....

Recommend 0
M Khan
Feb 25, 2019 09:44am

@iampakistani, Really.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Can spring be far behind?

Can spring be far behind?

If the PM was focused on the wrong questions earlier, his approach to UFG is focusing on the wrong answer.

Editorial

Updated February 25, 2019

The divide over Kashmir

There is a need for India to revisit its security policies in the occupied region.
February 25, 2019

Education quality

GETTING children into school is one thing, educating them is quite another. The Annual Status of Education Report...
February 25, 2019

Road accidents

ACCORDING to speakers at a Karachi University seminar, the port city has the fourth highest number of road-related...
February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.