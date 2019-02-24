DAWN.COM

February 24, 2019

PAF ready to 'thwart any misadventure by the enemy', says air chief

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 24, 2019

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addresses the combat crew during his visit to a Foward Operating Airbase of PAF on Sunday. — Photo courtesy: Pakistan Air Force
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Sunday said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) would "thwart any misadventure by the enemy" and was ready to respond with full force as per the aspirations of the nation, according to a press release issued by the PAF spokesperson.

While visiting the Foward Operating Airbases of the air force, Air Chief Marshal Khan said Pakistan was a "peace-loving nation" but warned that "if the war is imposed on us, we would defend the aerial frontiers of our motherland at any cost."

The air chief's statement comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following an attack on security forces in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama district.

He stressed that the PAF and other defence forces were "ever ready to take on all kinds of challenges with operational preparedness and immaculate synergy".

As per the press release, he also expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the bases and lauded the high morale of the combat crew.

At least 40 Indian paramilitary soldiers were killed in Pulwama on February 14 when a suicide bomber drove an explosive-laden car into their convoy. According to media reports, Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the attack but New Delhi immediately blamed Islamabad and threatened a retaliatory attack. It also announced that it would launch a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community. Furthermore, India scrapped the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan and imposed a 200 per cent customs duty on its goods.

In response to India's allegations, Prime Minister Imran Khan promised to conduct an investigation if New Delhi provided “actionable evidence” but also warned that Pakistan will "retaliate" if attacked. On Friday, the Pakistan army also warned India to avoid "any misadventure", as it could have dangerous consequences.

Army ready to perform its duties: COAS

On Sunday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited troops along the Working Boundary (WB) near Sialkot, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor shared in a tweet.

The COAS appreciated the state of high morale and readiness, said the DG ISPR.

"There isn’t anything more sacred than defending the motherland. I take pride in leading an Army which is ever ready to perform this duty," Gen Bajwa said.

