DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

Ian Bell, Brendan Taylor injured, out of PSL; De Villiers to continue for Qalandars

Abdul Ghaffar | Imran SiddiqueFebruary 24, 2019

Email

While Islamabad United lost Bell, Lahore Qalandars on Sunday confirmed that AB De Villiers is "perfectly all right" to play. — PSL
While Islamabad United lost Bell, Lahore Qalandars on Sunday confirmed that AB De Villiers is "perfectly all right" to play. — PSL

After suffering an injury, Islamabad United's Ian Bell is out for the remainder of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL), the team's manager Zukhurf Khan confirmed to DawnNewsTV on Sunday.

The replacement for England's Bell will be decided later, Khan added.

While Islamabad United lost Bell, Lahore Qalandars on Sunday confirmed that AB De Villiers is "perfectly all right" to play.

They said that while there was minor stiffness in his back and he was rested in the second innings of Lahore's match against Quetta, he will return during the team's next match.

However, the Qalandars' management also announced that Brendan Taylor has been ruled out following an injury on his calf muscle and will not play the remaining PSL4 matches.

They noted that as they already have six foreign players in the current roster, therefore, at the moment, a replacement for Taylor isn't required.

Lahore's management added that Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was also rested against the Gladiators, will be available for the next match.

Qalandars captain Hafeez has already been ruled out of the tournament after he fractured his thumb during the match against Karachi Kings on February 16.

Veteran batsman Salman Butt replaced Hafeez.

PSL2019
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.
Ban on JuD
Updated February 23, 2019

Ban on JuD

THE decision by the country’s civilian and military leadership to take action against militant outfits is significant.
Shrinking deficit
Updated February 23, 2019

Shrinking deficit

Given the scale of the devaluations and the subsidies for exporters, there should be a much faster increase in exports.
February 23, 2019

Marghazar Zoo

GOING by the reports of the past few years, it appears that exotic animals are brought to the Marghazar Zoo in...