Today's Paper | February 24, 2019

1 dead, 9 injured in Balochistan IED blast

Syed Ali ShahUpdated February 24, 2019

An IED planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in Mazdoor Chowk area detonated, killing 1 and wounding 9 civilians. ─ AFP/File
One person was killed and nine others injured in an explosion in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali city on Sunday.

An improvised explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked outside a shop in the Mazdoor Chowk area detonated, leaving one person dead and nine others injured, police officer Hyder Shah told DawnNewsTV.

All the victims are civilians. Police were not able to immediately ascertain the intended target of the blast.

The wounded have been transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

A total of 119 people — including 15 police personnel — were killed and 114 injured in terrorism-related incidents in Balochistan during 2018. Twenty-five terrorists were also killed in encounters and 55 arrested in 1,245 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the province.

