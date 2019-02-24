DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 24, 2019

Zalmi's Hasan and Imam snatch victory away from Sultans in PSL thriller

Dawn.comUpdated February 24, 2019

Kieron Pollard working his magic with the bat. — PSL
Multan Sultans set a 146-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after losing seven wickets in the last five overs of the innings. — Pakistan Super League Twitter
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Multan Sultans in their 2019 Pakistan Super League clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter

Stellar performances by Peshawar Zalmi's Hasan Ali and Imamul Haq snatched victory away from the Multan Sultans in the 14th fixture of the 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kieron Pollard's stint of 25 runs off 10 balls sealed the win as he blasted back to back deliveries away with full force for four consecutive sixes.

Multan Sultan innings

At the outset of the match, Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first, leaving the Sultans to set the match total.

The Sultans posted a total of 145 runs in 20 overs after losing seven wickets in the last five overs of the innings.

Only five runs were made against the loss of six wickets alone.

Zalmi's Hasan Ali displayed a powerhouse bowling spell taking four wickets for his team, three of which were picked up in the 19th over.

Johnson Charles was the lead scorer for Multan putting 53 runs on the scoreboard before being set back to the pavilion. He was followed by skipper Shoaib Malik with 22 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi innings

With a target of 146, Imamul Haq laid the ground work for the side with 52 runs off 44 deliveries before he was out in the 17th over courtesy an lbw by Junaid Khan.

His first partner, Kamran Akmal was the first wicket to go at the end of the first over. He posted just 4 runs off 3 balls.

Dawid Malan and Liam Dawson contributed 38 and 18 runs respectively.

After Kieron Pollard's back to back explosive sixes in the 18th over, Darren Sammy and Wahab Riaz did the rest in the final two overs to get Zalmi to the finish line with five wickets intact.

Sultans' Junaid Khan and Dan Christian took 2 wickets a piece while Mohammad Irfan took one.

Line-ups:

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Umar Siddiq, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam ul Haq, Umar Amin, Dawid Malan, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul

Comments (1)

Feb 24, 2019 08:36pm

Third umpire needs to be investigated for corruption. Ridiculous decision by him.

Recommend 0

