Peshawar Zalmi win toss, opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans in PSL clash

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Multan Sultans in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Shahid Afridi is back in the starting XI for the Sultans, while Johnson Charles is coming in for Laurie Evans.

The Sultans are second lowest on the points table, having lost three and won one of their matches. Most recently, the Lahore Qalandars took a brilliant stand against the Sultans on Friday.

With a 201-run target to chase, AB De Villiers had led the charge with much-needed support provided by David Wiese who scored a six at the last ball at a time when it seemed the side would lose by two runs.

Peshawar Zalmi stand in third place on the PSL 4 points table having won two and lost two of their matches.

On Friday, Islamabad United gave Zalmi a target of 159 runs but the Peshawar side were unable to obtain the score despite an excellent effort by Kieron Pollard, who scored 51 off 22 balls, with three 4s and five 6s.

Line-ups:

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Umar Siddiq, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam ul Haq, Umar Amin, Dawid Malan, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul