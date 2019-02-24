Zalmi snatch victory away from Sultans in PSL thriller

Peshawar Zalmi snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Multan Sultans in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Kieron Pollard's stint of 25 runs off 10 balls sealed the win as he blasted back to back deliveries away with full force for four consecutive sixes.

Multan Sultan innings

At the outset of the match, Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first, leaving the Sultans to set the match total.

The Sultans posted a total of 145 runs in 20 overs after losing seven wickets in the last five overs of the innings.

Only five runs were made against the loss of six wickets alone.

Zalmi's Hasan Ali displayed a powerhouse bowling spell taking four wickets for his team, three of which were picked up in the 19th over.

Johnson Charles was the lead scorer for Multan putting 53 runs on the scoreboard before being set back to the pavilion. He was followed by skipper Shoaib Malik with 22 runs.

Shahid Afridi was back in the starting XI for the Sultans, while Johnson Charles is coming in for Laurie Evans.

The Sultans are second lowest on the points table, having lost three and won one of their matches. Most recently, the Lahore Qalandars took a brilliant stand against the Sultans on Friday.

With a 201-run target to chase, AB De Villiers had led the charge with much-needed support provided by David Wiese who scored a six at the last ball at a time when it seemed the side would lose by two runs.

Peshawar Zalmi stand in third place on the PSL 4 points table having won two and lost two of their matches.

On Friday, Islamabad United gave Zalmi a target of 159 runs but the Peshawar side were unable to obtain the score despite an excellent effort by Kieron Pollard, who scored 51 off 22 balls, with three 4s and five 6s.

Line-ups:

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Umar Siddiq, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam ul Haq, Umar Amin, Dawid Malan, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul