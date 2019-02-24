Peshawar Zalmi require 41 runs from 30 balls to win PSL clash against Multan Sultans

DAWN.COM

Peshawar Zalmi are 105-2 after 15 overs in pursuit of the 146-run target set by Multan Sultans in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — Pakistan Super League Twitter
Multan Sultans set a 146-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after losing seven wickets in the last five overs of the innings. — Pakistan Super League Twitter
Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bowl first against Multan Sultans in their 2019 Pakistan Super League clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. — Photo courtesy Pakistan Super League Twitter
Peshawar Zalmi are 105-2 after 15 overs in pursuit of the 146-run target set by Multan Sultans in their 2019 Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Imam-ul-Haq with 46 runs is batting alongside LA Dawson (15).

Earlier, the Sultans made 145 runs in 20 overs after losing seven wickets in the last five overs of the innings.

The Sultans lost six wickets for five runs.

Gladiators' Hasan Ali displayed a powerhouse bowling spell taking four wickets for his team, three of which were picked up in the 19th over.

Johnson Charles was the lead scorer for Multan putting 53 runs on the scoreboard before being set back to the pavilion. He was followed by skipper Shoaib Malik with 22 runs.

At the outset of the match, Zalmi won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Shahid Afridi is back in the starting XI for the Sultans, while Johnson Charles is coming in for Laurie Evans.

The Sultans are second lowest on the points table, having lost three and won one of their matches. Most recently, the Lahore Qalandars took a brilliant stand against the Sultans on Friday.

With a 201-run target to chase, AB De Villiers had led the charge with much-needed support provided by David Wiese who scored a six at the last ball at a time when it seemed the side would lose by two runs.

Peshawar Zalmi stand in third place on the PSL 4 points table having won two and lost two of their matches.

On Friday, Islamabad United gave Zalmi a target of 159 runs but the Peshawar side were unable to obtain the score despite an excellent effort by Kieron Pollard, who scored 51 off 22 balls, with three 4s and five 6s.

Line-ups:

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Umar Siddiq, Johnson Charles, Shoaib Malik, Dan Christian, Shahid Afridi, Chris Green, Hammad Azam, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Imam ul Haq, Umar Amin, Dawid Malan, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Umaid Asif, Sameen Gul

