Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value.

CJP calls for early disposal of cases

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 24, 2019

Says frequent adjournments on request of lawyers are one of the causes for inordinate delay in disposal of cases.— Photo courtesy of Asif Saeed Khosa facebook page
KARACHI: In his first visit to the metropolis after assuming office, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Saturday called for discouraging frequent adjournments for timely disposal of cases pending before courts in Sindh.

He also discussed ways and means for proper management of criminal and civil cases including revenue matters to expedite their disposal.

According to a statement issued by the SHC, CJP Khosa expressed these views during a formal meeting with Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh and other judges of the high court on the premises of the SHC building.

Take a look: 4,000 judges can’t clear 1.9m cases: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa

The CJP provided guidance for early disposal of cases pending before lower courts and the SHC and also emphasised that the frequent adjournments on request of lawyers were one of the causes for inordinate delay in disposal of cases.

Frivolous litigation should also be discouraged, he said, adding that efforts be made to decide the fate of injunction applications at an early date as far as stay order was concerned.

The SHC chief justice informed CJP Khosa that special benches were functioning to decide criminal, civil and other cases on a regular basis.

The CJP is heading a three-judge bench which will hear cases on Monday and Tuesday at the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2019

On DawnNews

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.

