DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fazl hints at launching anti-govt campaign

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 24, 2019

Email

Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to journalists on Saturday.—Online
Maulana Fazlur Rehman speaks to journalists on Saturday.—Online

KARACHI: Chief of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hinted at launching a protest campaign from Islamabad against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, the Maulana said he would consult other partners of the MMA to finalise the protest plan against the government which he claimed was leading the country to a “disastrous future” both economically and internationally.

“We can hold a protest in Islamabad and we are consulting other parties in the MMA to finalise our plan,” he said.

Take a look: Fazlur Rehman: a man for all seasons

“Only six months have passed and each and every Pakistani is convinced that this government is nothing but a failure. The economy is on the verge of collapse and our friends like China, Afghanistan and Iran are not happy with the country’s foreign policy.”

He warned that the recognising Israel as an independent nation would be the biggest mistake of Pakistan as it would make the country surrender its claim on occupied Kashmir.

Maulana Fazlur Reh­man, who is also chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, criticised the National Accountability Bureau and said NAB, which needed immense reforms, was taking up cases against politicians in violation of human rights and decency.

He said the actions taken by NAB had put the work of the bureaucracy at a standstill as senior officers were not ready to take initiatives even for development projects.

“NAB in fact is being used as an instrument of revenge against the politicians,” the Maulana said.

“As a result, the prospects of foreign investment in the country are almost non-existent. Our stock market is giving a deserted look and the government has become a champion of borrowings as it has borrowed Rs15 billion so far.”

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2019

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Dam fund disappointment

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.

Opinion

Editorial

February 24, 2019

FATF warning

THE sharp tone and unusual specificity of the remarks made by the Financial Action Task Force about Pakistan after...
February 24, 2019

Tax directory

IF humility was a characteristic usually associated with our legislators, one would imagine several of them being...
Updated February 24, 2019

Dam fund disappointment

The entire episode serves as a warning for leaders of institutions to avoid overstepping their domain.
Ban on JuD
Updated February 23, 2019

Ban on JuD

THE decision by the country’s civilian and military leadership to take action against militant outfits is significant.
Shrinking deficit
Updated February 23, 2019

Shrinking deficit

Given the scale of the devaluations and the subsidies for exporters, there should be a much faster increase in exports.
February 23, 2019

Marghazar Zoo

GOING by the reports of the past few years, it appears that exotic animals are brought to the Marghazar Zoo in...