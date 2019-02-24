DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Karachi's Waheed Kabab House sealed by Sindh Food Authority over unsanitary conditions

Imtiaz AliUpdated February 24, 2019

Email

Waheed Kabab House at Burnes Road. – Photo credit: Iman Mufti
Waheed Kabab House at Burnes Road. – Photo credit: Iman Mufti

Sindh Food Authority on Saturday sealed Waheed Kabab House, a popular eatery located on Karachi's Burnes Road, after finding no improvements in hygiene conditions despite repeated warnings.

According to SFA Director Ibrar Shaikh, this was the fourth visit to the restaurant by the authority. During the last visit, a final warning was given along with the imposition of a Rs40,000 fine.

Shaikh said that when the SFA team arrived at the venue and inspected the kitchen area, they found that the freezer was not working. As a result, bloody water from thawed meat was flowing into the flour and ginger kept nearby.

Editorial: Food poisoning

"There were clear signs of cross-contamination visible," he said.

The entire kitchen was found to be unsanitary and there were neither any records available providing any evidence of pest management nor was an inventory of raw materials kept, the SFA director added.

In November last year, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani formed a committee to revive the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) in light of the death of two minors from what was believed to be a case of food poisoning in Karachi.

SFA is currently probing the deaths in Karachi of five siblings and their aunt in who, it is thought, died after consumption of 'toxic' food.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Ban on JuD
Updated February 23, 2019

Ban on JuD

THE decision by the country’s civilian and military leadership to take action against militant outfits is significant.
Shrinking deficit
Updated February 23, 2019

Shrinking deficit

Given the scale of the devaluations and the subsidies for exporters, there should be a much faster increase in exports.
February 23, 2019

Marghazar Zoo

GOING by the reports of the past few years, it appears that exotic animals are brought to the Marghazar Zoo in...
Updated February 22, 2019

No tax vision

IN a ceremony to give awards to the top taxpayers of the country, the prime minister spoke about his own ...
February 22, 2019

Fields of red

THE Balochistan government recently announced its support for the Anti-Narcotics Force in its efforts to eliminate...
February 22, 2019

PTI’s public quarrels

ANOTHER day, another public brawl for the PTI. This week, outspoken Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry exposed...