Karachi's Waheed Kabab House sealed by Sindh Food Authority over unsanitary conditions

Sindh Food Authority on Saturday sealed Waheed Kabab House, a popular eatery located on Karachi's Burnes Road, after finding no improvements in hygiene conditions despite repeated warnings.

According to SFA Director Ibrar Shaikh, this was the fourth visit to the restaurant by the authority. During the last visit, a final warning was given along with the imposition of a Rs40,000 fine.

Shaikh said that when the SFA team arrived at the venue and inspected the kitchen area, they found that the freezer was not working. As a result, bloody water from thawed meat was flowing into the flour and ginger kept nearby.

"There were clear signs of cross-contamination visible," he said.

The entire kitchen was found to be unsanitary and there were neither any records available providing any evidence of pest management nor was an inventory of raw materials kept, the SFA director added.

In November last year, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani formed a committee to revive the Sindh Food Authority (SFA) in light of the death of two minors from what was believed to be a case of food poisoning in Karachi.

SFA is currently probing the deaths in Karachi of five siblings and their aunt in who, it is thought, died after consumption of 'toxic' food.