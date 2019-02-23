DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

No World Cup 2019 fixture is under threat: ICC official

Abdul GhaffarFebruary 23, 2019

Email

Pakistan and India are set to clash on June 16 at the cricket World Cup 2019.
Pakistan and India are set to clash on June 16 at the cricket World Cup 2019.

Pakistan's World Cup 2019 clash with India is not under threat and is expected to go ahead as planned, according to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) General Manager Strategic Communications, Claire Furlong.

The blockbuster June 16 fixture between the two neighbours had faced uncertainty in the aftermath of last week's Pulwama incident as reports emerged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may try and get Pakistan banned from the tournament or refuse to play that specific fixture.

When it appeared that there was no constitutional or contractual way for Pakistan to be kept away from the summer tournament, the Indian board on Friday wrote to the ICC, urging "the cricket community to sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates" — a move that did not faze the PCB.

ICC GM Furlong commented on the BCCI letter in an interview with DawnNewsTV, saying that "there is no indication that any matches at the men’s Cricket World Cup will not go ahead as planned.

"Sport, in particular cricket, has the wonderful ability to bring people together and unite communities and we will work with our members going forward on this basis."

Furlong further said that the ICC is "likely to discuss this at the ICC Board meetings this week and we will be monitoring the situation with our members".

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Ban on JuD
Updated February 23, 2019

Ban on JuD

THE decision by the country’s civilian and military leadership to take action against militant outfits is significant.
Shrinking deficit
Updated February 23, 2019

Shrinking deficit

Given the scale of the devaluations and the subsidies for exporters, there should be a much faster increase in exports.
February 23, 2019

Marghazar Zoo

GOING by the reports of the past few years, it appears that exotic animals are brought to the Marghazar Zoo in...
Updated February 22, 2019

No tax vision

IN a ceremony to give awards to the top taxpayers of the country, the prime minister spoke about his own ...
February 22, 2019

Fields of red

THE Balochistan government recently announced its support for the Anti-Narcotics Force in its efforts to eliminate...
February 22, 2019

PTI’s public quarrels

ANOTHER day, another public brawl for the PTI. This week, outspoken Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry exposed...